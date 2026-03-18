RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, a global non-profit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda, Impact on Humanity, today announced that ADES Holding has become a Vision Partner. ADES joins distinguished Vision Partners, including the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and Aramco, strengthening a shared commitment to advancing global dialogue and practical action at the intersection of energy security, responsible growth, and long-term investment.

Headquartered in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, ADES Holding is a world-leading international oil and gas drilling services provider with operations across 20 countries across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, the Mediterranean, and the North Sea. As a national champion supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions, ADES brings decades of safe operational excellence, technology-driven solutions, and deep global insights to the Institute’s platform.

Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of FII Institute, said: “Recent global developments have underscored how central energy security is to economic stability and long-term growth. At a time of rising demand and increasing complexity across global energy markets, ADES Holding brings valuable international expertise and industry leadership to this important conversation. We are delighted to welcome ADES as a Vision Partner as we continue working together to advance practical, forward-looking solutions for the future of energy.”

Dr. Mohamed Farouk, Vice Chairman and CEO of ADES Holding, said: “Becoming an FII Institute Vision Partner reinforces ADES Holding’s commitment to advancing the global energy dialogue at a time when reliability, efficiency, and sustainability matter more than ever. As one of the world’s leading drilling services providers, we see first-hand how rising energy demand is reshaping expectations for secure and responsible supply. Through this partnership, we look forward to contributing our operational expertise, global insights, and innovation agenda to the Institute’s platform as we collectively work toward a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive energy future.”

Through this partnership, ADES Holding will contribute to FII Institute’s year-round global platform, bringing expertise from across the energy value chain and supporting discussions on how the world can meet rising energy demand while accelerating more efficient, resilient, and sustainable systems.

About FII Institute

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

For more information, please visit: https://fii-institute.org

For media inquiries, please contact media@fii-institute.org

About ADES Holding Company

ADES Holding Company, headquartered in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, is a world-leading international oil and gas drilling services provider with a broad global footprint spanning 20 countries. The Company operates the largest offshore jackup fleets in the world, including 81 offshore jack-up rigs (46 premium units), one offshore jack-up barge, and one mobile offshore production unit (MOPU); in addition to 40 onshore rigs. With a workforce of more than 11,500 employees, ADES delivers safe, efficient, and cost-effective drilling and production services to major national and international oil companies across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, the Mediterranean, and the North Sea. The Group’s competitive strengths lie in its premium fleet, operational excellence, and disciplined, value-accretive growth strategy.

For more information, visit investors.adesgroup.com.

For investor relation inquiries, please contact: investor.relations@adesgroup.com.