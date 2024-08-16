CEO of Meorient: “For us, Dubai is undoubtedly the exhibition capital of the Middle East and key markets in Asia and Africa.”

Dubai, UAE – Chinese business leaders have praised Dubai’s role as a vital hub for opportunities and an ideal platform for business expansion in both regional and global markets due to the emirate’s strong competitive advantages and attractive investment environment.

Senior officials from three prominent Chinese companies, each of which has benefitted from the support of Dubai International Chamber in growing their businesses in the emirate and the wider Middle East and Africa region, stated that Dubai is home to exciting opportunities and enjoys the confidence of the Chinese business community thanks to its pivotal position on the global business map.

As part of its drive to strengthen economic relations and build partnerships between the business communities in Dubai and China, Dubai Chambers is organising the Dubai Business Forum – China from 21 to 22 August. The event is aimed at showcasing the diverse investment opportunities available in the emirate and attracting multinational companies, unicorns, and fast-growing startups from China to Dubai, as well as supporting Chinese investors and businesses to establish partnerships with their counterparts in Dubai and promoting trade and intra-regional investments.

Gavil Fang, CEO of Meorient, the first exhibition company to be listed on China’s stock exchange and the host of the annual China Homelife Dubai Exhibition in the emirate, commented: “For us, Dubai is undoubtedly the exhibition capital of the Middle East and key markets in Asia and Africa. We believe that it is the best choice of trade hub for Chinese companies looking to expanding their business to the wider MENA region. Its strategic location offers Chinese businesses unparalleled access to global markets, and our partnership with Dubai Chambers has been essential in helping us understand market trends and shifting trade dynamics.”

Alex Yang, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Tuya Smart, a global cloud platform service provider that expanded into Dubai last year, stated: “Over the past few decades, Dubai has cultivated an inclusive and synergistic industry ecosystem that fosters innovation and collaboration. The Smart Living and ESG principles highlighted in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) align well with Tuya’s values, cementing our confidence in collaborating with Dubai. We believe Dubai has the potential to nurture the development of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector, establish industry benchmarks, and shape best practices across the globe, and we appreciate the support of Dubai Chambers as we embark on this journey.”

Dr. Jusong Xia, President of International Business at United Imaging Healthcare, commented: “Dubai offers efficient registration processes for the healthcare industry. Supportive policies and a favorable business environment are also among the key factors in attracting Chinese enterprises to Dubai. These elements played a significant role in our decision to choose Dubai as our regional headquarters in MENA”

Dr. Xia added: “The network of relationships we have established in Dubai has been instrumental in our expansion efforts and serves as the foundation for our future plans for further investment in research and development as we advance the healthcare innovation industry. We look forward to leveraging the resources and opportunities Dubai Chambers provides to enhance our presence and operations in the region and beyond.”

Held under the theme ‘China, Dubai and Beyond: Igniting Global Trade and Investment,’ the Dubai Business Forum – China will bring together public and private sector partners from Dubai and China to explore ways to strengthen cooperation, enhance bilateral relations, and explore the promising opportunities created by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). The sessions held during the event will highlight emerging opportunities in key sectors including green technology, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, healthcare, and renewable energy.

As part of its growing global network of 31 international representative offices, Dubai International Chamber currently operates three offices in China in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. These offices play a key role in boosting trade and investments between China to Dubai, as well as supporting the expansion of Dubai-based companies into the Chinese market.

