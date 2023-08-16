The ETF is an Income Share Class D and will be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi: Chimera Capital Limited, an Abu-Dhabi-based asset management firm, announced today the launch of its Chimera S&P Pakistan UCITS ETF (Bloomberg: CHPKIN), a physical, in-kind, liquid, and fully fungible exchange traded fund (ETF). The initial offering period will commence on 16 August and end on 17 August 2023.

The Chimera S&P Pakistan UCITS ETF is the second sub-fund under the Chimera UCITS ICAV, an open-ended Irish Collective Asset-management Vehicle (ICAV) umbrella fund with FundRock Management Company S.A. as its appointed manager. Both the sub-fund and ICAV are authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

The Chimera S&P Pakistan UCITS ETF has been designed to track the performance of the S&P Pakistan BMI Liquid 35/20 Capped Index (Bloomberg: SPPKRCAP), an index provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices. The index measures the performance of the top 15 most liquid stocks listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Syed Basar Shueb, Chairman of Chimera Investment, commented: “The launch of Chimera’s second Asian market ETF and twelfth overall demonstrates our ability to leverage our extensive market experience to roll out investment options covering a diverse selection of developed, emerging, and frontier markets, further contributing to the deepening and expanding of the UAE capital markets.”

Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange said: “The addition of the Chimera S&P Pakistan UCITS ETF to ADX’s broad range of Exchange Traded Funds solidifies our position as a leading regional hub for ETFs. This latest ETF listing also underscores the growing interest in investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi. We will continue to promote listings on the Exchange as we focus on enhancing market liquidity and creating access to a wide range of trading and investment options across a diverse range of asset classes and geographies.”

The Chimera S&P Pakistan UCITS ETF is an Income Share Class D which is planned for listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on 18 August 2023. Future dividends received by the ETF will be distributed to investors twice a year, when available.

Sherif Salem, Chief Investment Officer – Public Markets at Chimera Capital, added: “We are pleased to offer investors on ADX direct access to the Pakistani stock market, allowing them to further diversify their investments across multiple regions and countries.”

The Investment Manager of the Chimera S&P Pakistan UCITS ETF will be Chimera Capital Limited, a company based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and duly regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Bank of New York Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) Designated Activity Company has been appointed as the Administrator, Registrar and Transfer Agent of the ICAV. Meanwhile, the Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV Dublin branch will act as the Depositary to the ICAV. Authorized Participants (APs) for the fund include International Securities, EFG-Hermes, Arqaam Securities, and BHM Capital.

Marius Baumann, Global Head of Custom Indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices, commented: “S&P Dow Jones Indices is pleased to continue working with Chimera Capital LLC on licensing our intellectual property for use with their new fund tracking the S&P Pakistan BMI Liquid 35/20 Capped Index. The index offers the opportunity to measure performance and exposure, gaining insights of the constituents of the underlying index listed in Pakistan.”

Hani Kablawi, Head of International, BNY Mellon, added: “This latest ETF offering provides greater opportunity for investors. As the global custodian for all of Chimera Capital’s ETFs, we continue to support Chimera’s funds with our open architecture platform, ETF expertise and scale.”

About Chimera Capital Limited

Chimera Capital Limited, an Abu Dhabi-based asset management firm, offers its clients unique access to innovative investment instruments and value-added services with a primary focus on the alternative asset management space. Chimera Capital Limited’s established track record, extensive experience in asset management, and wide-reaching business network allow the Company to consistently deliver superior returns to investors and support the development of the UAE’s capital markets landscape. Chimera Capital Limited is a private company limited by shares incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and licensed and regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

For further information, please contact:

Chimera Capital Limited

Marie Peguilhan

E: chimeracapital@kekstcnc.com

chimerainvestment.com/

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15 of the year 2000 by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On 17th March 2020, ADX was converted from a “Public Entity” to a “Public Joint Stock Company PJSC” pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high-value added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

For further information, please contact:

Abdulrahman Saleh ALKhateeb

Manager of Corporate Communication & Digital Marketing

Marketing & Corporate Communication Department

Email: ALKhateebA@adx.ae

About BNY Mellon

Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America's oldest bank and the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK). Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY Mellon had $46.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $1.9 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. BNY Mellon has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

For further information, please contact:

Jessica Thomas

BNY Mellon

Head of External Communications, EMEA

Jessica.thomas@bnymellon.com

