Dubai: Cheval Collection, the award-winning, UK-based luxury hospitality company, has moved into the branded residences sector with Cheval Residences Dubai Islands.

The exclusive beachfront property – Cheval’s third in Dubai and fifth in the Middle East – marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s regional expansion plan, which includes further growth in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf markets.

The project is a three-way partnership between Cheval Collection, Dubai-based AVENEW Development and Wadeen Developers, with anticipated completion in 2029.

Mohammed Alawadhi, Managing Director, Cheval Collection, said: “Our expansion into the branded residences sector is a natural progression for Cheval Collection, which is already firmly established as a world leader in luxury serviced apartments. Cheval Residences Dubai Islands, our first seafront property in the Middle East, is set to become the flagship serviced residential offering at the islands, setting new standards of high-end living in the UAE, and reinforcing our commitment to sustained growth in the region.

“Cheval Residences Dubai Islands will appeal to end users and long-term investors seeking stable, experience-led real estate assets at this fast-growing waterfront destination. We are delighted to add this unique property to our ever-expanding Middle East portfolio, and proud to play an ongoing role in the growth and success of the region’s real estate, tourism and hospitality sectors,” he added.

Cheval Residences Dubai Islands will comprise 99 one, two and three bedroom apartments and a range of fitness and leisure facilities. Its launch comes amid strong demand for serviced living in the UAE – and wider region – with investors and guests seeking full-service hotel operations with the comfort and privacy of long-term residential living.

Operated by Cheval Collection to bring internationally recognised standards in serviced hospitality, long-stay management, and guest experience to Dubai Islands, the property’s architecture will prioritise spatial harmony, natural light and a strong connection to the surrounding beachfront environment.

Cheval Collection already operates the award-winning Cheval Maison – Dubai The Palm and Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai, which opened in 2023 and 2025 respectively. The company also has two properties under development in Riyadh, KSA: Cheval Ladun Living which is due to open in 2027 and Cheval Maison – Sulaymaniyah, slated for completion in 2028.

The new partnership for Cheval Residences Dubai Islands brings together Cheval Collection’s renowned track record in top-flight serviced hotel apartments, AVENEW’s lifestyle-led development approach and Wadeen Developers’ expertise delivering high-quality residential assets, creating a long-term, serviced residential asset that blends premium hospitality standards with the comfort and functionality of private living.

Rasha Hassan, Managing Partner of AVENEW Development, commented: “Global living patterns are changing, and real estate must evolve alongside them. This project reflects a shared belief between AVENEW and Wadeen that the future lies in lifestyle-driven assets, not just standalone buildings. Partnering with Cheval Collection allows us to deliver a globally recognised service standard while creating a development with lasting value for both residents and investors.”

Mohammed Al-Mannai, CEO & Founder of Wadeen Developers, said: “At Wadeen Developers, we don’t just build properties - we craft exceptional lifestyles defined by innovation, elegance, and purpose. Our flagship project at Dubai Islands is a bold expression of this vision, where refined waterfront living meets world-class amenities, smart technologies, and sustainable design to create an unparalleled residential experience.

“This project represents a transformative milestone in Wadeen’s journey - a powerful step into Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape. Backed by our successful legacy in Qatar, we are bringing fresh investment thinking and forward-looking concepts to one of the world’s most competitive markets. In partnership with AVENEW Development and Cheval Collection, we are setting new benchmarks for modern living in Dubai.”

Visit chevalresidencesdubaiislands.ae to find out more.

Media contact: Rebecca Rees on rebecca@rebecomms.com

About Cheval Collection (www.chevalcollection.com)

Cheval Collection is an award-winning luxury hospitality company specialising in high quality serviced apartments worldwide. The collection includes the Cheval Residences and Cheval Maison brands. Cheval Collection has extensive expertise and resources available to take on new projects, from inception to opening alongside support functions across the business, from technical services, operations and facilities management to revenue and reservations, human resources and sales and marketing.

About AVENEW Development:

Avenew Development is more than real estate—it’s about curating a lifestyle where comfort and finesse live together in harmony to create timeless memories. Founded and born in Dubai in 2024, Avenew was co-founded by Rasha Hassan with a vision to craft homes that elevate everyday living. We believe a home is more than just a space—it’s where life’s finest moments unfold. That’s why we design with intention, creating refined, high-end communities where luxury feels effortless and every detail enhances the way people live, connect, and unwind. At Avenew, we shape more than residences; we create experiences. Our developments are a seamless blend of sophistication and warmth, ensuring that every home isn’t just lived in —it’s cherished. With a deep commitment to redefining modern comfort, Avenew is setting new standards for inspired living in Dubai—one exceptional home at a time.

About Wadeen Developers:

Wadeen Developers is a premier real estate developer with a strong presence in Qatar and a growing footprint in Dubai. The company specializes in bespoke residential and commercial projects that combine innovative design, sustainability, and modern living.

Entering a new phase of growth, Wadeen is strategically expanding into Dubai with landmark project that reflects its ambition to become a key player in the regional real estate market. Building on its proven expertise in Qatar, the company is poised to introduce a new standard of innovation and lifestyle-driven development in the region.

With a diverse portfolio of luxury residences and mixed-use developments, Wadeen is committed to delivering high quality projects that elevate lifestyles and foster vibrant communities. Driven by a vision to redefine contemporary living, the company integrates advanced technology, premium design, and lifestyle-focused amenities to create refined, future-ready spaces.