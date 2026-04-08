Marking a significant milestone in the brand’s global expansion, the development introduces a refined island retreat and an exclusive collection of private residences

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Chedi Hospitality, a leader in luxury lifestyle and design-led hospitality, has announced a strategic partnership with JIH Global Investments LLC to enter the Maldives. The collaboration will see the development of a boutique hotel alongside a limited collection of branded residences, marking a significant step in the brand’s continued expansion into some of the world’s most sought-after destinations.

Rooted in Chedi’s philosophy of understated luxury and cultural authenticity, the project will offer a distinctive interpretation of island living, thoughtfully designed to balance privacy, architecture and a deep sense of place. Conceived as both a sanctuary and a statement, the development will bring together refined hospitality experiences with residential living, catering to travellers and homeowners seeking meaningful, design-led escapes.

“This partnership represents a meaningful step in our global growth journey, as we bring the Chedi brand to one of the world’s most exceptional destinations,” said Stephan Schupbach, President & Group CEO of Chedi Hospitality. “Together with JIH Global Investments, we are creating a project that reflects our commitment to thoughtful design, cultural authenticity and a more considered approach to luxury living. The Maldives offers a natural canvas for our philosophy, where simplicity, space and connection to the environment define the experience.”

“We are proud to partner with Chedi Hospitality on this landmark development in the Maldives,” said Mohamed Ali Janah, Group Chairman of JIH Global Investments LLC. “With over four decades of experience in delivering complex, high-value projects across global markets, our approach has always been rooted in long-term vision and executional excellence. This collaboration brings together

our deep expertise in luxury hospitality and real estate with Chedi’s distinctive brand ethos, creating a destination that will set a new benchmark for boutique hospitality and branded living in the region.”

“We are also honoured to contribute to the remarkable progress of the Maldives’ tourism sector under the leadership of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, and to express our sincere appreciation to the leadership of both the UAE and the Maldives for fostering an environment that enables partnerships of this scale and ambition. This project reflects not only a shared vision for the excellence, but also the strength of the longstanding relationship between two nations.”

With a legacy spanning more than 40 years and over 50 completed developments, JIH Global Investments brings extensive expertise in luxury hospitality, real estate and strategic investment. Known for its turnkey capabilities and ability to deliver complex projects across international markets, the group continues to play a pivotal role in shaping high-value developments across the Indian Ocean and beyond.

This partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for Chedi Hospitality, as it continues to shape a global portfolio of destinations defined by purpose, place and enduring design.

About Chedi Hospitality

With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, Chedi Hospitality’s origins are anchored in the joy of discovery. From its earliest properties, the group has set new benchmarks by inviting discerning travellers to experience unparalleled hospitality in extraordinary, often undiscovered destinations. The sense of discovery combined with impeccably curated experiences and uncompromising comfort, remains integral to every Chedi property and further expressed in its enduring essence ‘A Voyage Unbound’, Chedi Hospitality’s invitation to embark on a personalised journey with limitless potential. Today, Chedi Hospitality’s distinguished portfolio features landmark properties such as Chedi Muscat in Oman, Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland, Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah in United Arab Emirates, Chedi Hotel & Residences Luštica Bay in Montenegro, Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar, Chedi El Gouna on the Red Sea in Egypt, the recently opened Chedi Hegra in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the newly launched development The Chedi Private Residences in Dubai, United Arabic Emirates. Building on this legacy, soon-to-be-announced properties will deliver impeccable immersions in standout locations across Europe, the Middle East, the US and Asia – further cementing Chedi Hospitality’s reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality.

www.chedihospitality.com | Instagram: @chedihospitality | LinkedIn: Chedi Hospitality

About JIH Global Investments LLC

JIH is a global consulting and investment firm with a legacy of delivering high-end developments. Based in the United Arab Emirates, the family-owned firm specialises in luxury hospitality, real estate, and strategic investment.

Renowned for its turnkey capabilities and seamless end-to-end project delivery, the firm has become a trusted partner to the world’s leading hospitality brands. The Group continues to lead major resort and infrastructure developments across the Indian Ocean, distinguished by its executional excellence, deep regional expertise, and ability to deliver in complex island environments. As the group expands its footprint across international markets, it offers focused, high-impact consultancy tailored to select transformative projects, bringing the strategic vision, insight, and partnership needed to navigate complexity and create enduring value.

www.jihglobal.com