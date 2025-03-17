Dubai, UAE – Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments solutions provider, has partnered with Tabby, the financial services and shopping app, to offer flexible and high-performing payment solutions to merchants in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. This partnership integrates Tabby’s popular BNPL solutions directly into Checkout.com’s platform, allowing merchants to offer consumers seamless, flexible payment methods at checkout.

As part of the agreement, Checkout.com has already integrated Tabby’s innovative BNPL solutions into its platform, offering merchants flexible, consumer-friendly payment options. This integration allows Checkout.com’s merchants to capitalize on the growing demand for alternative payment methods, boosting sales, conversion rates, and average order values. By offering greater flexibility at the point of purchase, the collaboration aims to enhance the shopping experience, foster consumer loyalty, and drive business growth.

The partnership comes as the BNPL market in the Middle East continues to experience rapid growth, with adoption rates reaching up to 62% over the past 12 months, according to Checkout.com’s latest Digital Commerce Report. This surge is driven by increasing consumer demand for flexible payment and credit solutions.

By combining Checkout.com’s cutting-edge payment technology with Tabby’s flexible financing solutions, this partnership creates a powerful ecosystem that enhances payment performance and enables merchants to grow their businesses by offering consumers their preferred payment methods. Together, Checkout.com and Tabby are dedicated to empowering consumers with greater choice, convenience, and flexibility, driving business growth and improving the overall shopping experience.

Abdulaziz Saja, KSA General Manager, Tabby says: “By partnering with Checkout.com, we’re bringing Tabby’s flexible payments to even more merchants. This gives Checkout.com’s businesses access to Tabby’s +15 million high-intent shoppers while offering their customers greater flexibility at checkout.”

“We are excited to partner with Tabby to empower merchants in the UAE and Saudi Arabia with more payment options for their customers,” said Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager MENA, Checkout.com. “At Checkout.com, we believe in the strategic value of payments in increasing revenue for our merchants through high performance payments, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering solutions that drive business growth and enhance customer experiences.”

“In the past 12 months, popularity of BNPL remained a preferred payment method for online shoppers in the UAE and KSA with adoption rates reaching 39% and 42% respectively. This highlights the region’s growing demand for flexible payment options. Moreover, with an 80% increase in daily online shopping since 2020, consumers are eager to adopt new payment solutions,” he added.

“By integrating Tabby’s BNPL services into a single platform, we enable merchants to seamlessly offer flexible payment options with quick and efficient integration. This not only enhances the consumer experience but also drives higher conversion rates and customer satisfaction—creating real added value for everyone involved,” he concluded.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually. With flexible and scalable technology, we help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, reduce processing costs, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 16 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Alshaya Group, Botim, Dyson, Hunger Station, Instashop, Qlub, Majid Al Futtaim, Netflix, SHEIN, Sony and Tamara.

About Tabby

Tabby creates financial freedom in the way people shop, earn and save by reshaping their relationship with money. Over 15 million users choose Tabby to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money.

Over 40,000 global brands and small businesses, including SHEIN, Amazon, Adidas, IKEA, H&M, Samsung and Noon use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait, and is now valued at $3.3 billion in its last round of funding from Blue Pool Capital, Hassana Investments Company, Wellington Management and STV.