The UAE’s long-awaited flying taxis are almost here, with test flights underway and commercial operations expected next month. As this new era of mobility approaches, Time & Motion, Dubai’s premium chauffeur service, has been undertaking the groundwork to ensure passengers experience a seamless journey from sky to street.

Flying taxis promise to dramatically reduce travel times across Dubai, but the journey doesn’t end at the vertiport. Recognizing this, Time & Motion is strategically preparing to connect passengers to their final destinations in luxury and comfort. From hotels and residences to offices and event venues, clients can expect tailored chauffeur-driven transfers that complement the speed and convenience of aerial travel.

And with industry forecasts suggesting Dubai’s flying taxi network could serve up to 170,000 passengers annually in its initial phase, reliable, luxury ground transportation to complete each journey is a must.

To support the upcoming launch, Time & Motion is:

Optimizing its fleet for airport and vertiport transfers

Training drivers on vertiport routes.

Training drivers on vertiport procedures for efficient passenger handoffs

And of course, Time & Motion will be integrating scheduling systems to align pickups and drop-offs once flight timetables are available

“Flying taxis are set to redefine urban mobility, but the journey is only complete when passengers arrive at their final destination effortlessly,” said Basel Abu Alrub for Time & Motion. “We’re fully prepared to bridge the gap between sky and street, ensuring every client experiences the speed and innovation of flying taxis coupled with the comfort and style a premium chauffeur service provides.”

Time & Motion is positioned to be the go-to ground mobility partner for the UAE’s first aerial taxi passengers, providing the reliability, discretion, and convenience that high-end travelers expect.

