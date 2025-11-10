Dubai, UAE, /African Media Agency(AMA)/ Changan Automobile has announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Yango Group, a UAE-based technology company, marking a new milestone in Changan’s ongoing expansion across the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The signing ceremony took place at Changan’s Middle East and Africa headquarters, bringing together senior executives from both organisations.

The event was attended by Li Mingcai, Executive Vice President of Changan Automobile, Fu Yuanhong, Chief Representative of the Middle East and Africa Business Division, Xiao Feng, General Manager of the Business Division, and Yin Tong, Deputy General Manager of the Business Division, as well as Mr Bolat, Senior Vice President of Mobility Business at Yango Group, accompanied by a company delegation.

Through this agreement Yango Motors, the automotive business part of Yango Group dedicated to making vehicles more accessible, will serve as an official distributor of Changan vehicles, starting in Côte d'Ivoire with plans to expand to other markets across Africa. The partnership will supply reliable and durable cars tailored to the needs of African ride-hailing markets, aiming to elevate the travel experience for local consumers while driving the growth of sustainable mobility across the region.

“Our partnership with Yango Group is part of our long-term commitment to empowering global partners and accelerating intelligent mobility development across emerging markets”, said Xiao Feng, General Manager of Changan’s Middle East and Africa Business Division. “Combining Changan’s advanced technologies with Yango’s extensive mobility network allows us to fulfill our aim to deliver greater value and an enhanced travel experience to users across the region”.

The partnership reflects Yango Group’s continued investment in developing advanced mobility ecosystems across Africa and the Middle East. As part of its global expansion strategy, Yango aims to collaborate with leading automotive brands to enhance the quality, efficiency, and sustainability of ride-hailing and car-sharing experiences in Africa and the Middle East.

“We are proud to join forces with Changan Automobile to accelerate the evolution of smart, sustainable mobility across the MEA region,” said Mr Bolat, Senior Vice President of Mobility Business at Yango Group. “Through our technology, data insights, and vast user network, we aim to help shape the next generation of ride-hailing experiences; improving accessibility, safety, and environmental impact for millions of users. At the same time, we are committed to elevating fleet quality, empowering local businesses, and supporting our partner’s drivers to deliver a consistently better experience for everyone.”

As one of the world’s largest ride-hailing platforms, Yango Ride, part of the global tech company Yango Group, operates across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Latin America, making over 1.2 billion trips globally and supporting 2.1 million active registered drivers.

This partnership marks a transition from single-model procurement to multi-model business integration and joint brand promotion, injecting new momentum into the development of regional smart mobility ecosystems. Building on this foundation, both companies aim to expand their collaboration to new markets across the MEA region, offering consumers smarter, safer, and more sustainable mobility solutions.

Through close collaboration with Yango Group, Changan Automobile will provide ride-hailing customers across the Middle East and Africa with efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly travel options, contributing to greener, smarter urban mobility and a more connected future.

This partnership exemplifies a win-win model of resource sharing and complementary strengths, reinforcing how Chinese automotive brands are deepening their integration into the Middle East and Africa’s mobility ecosystem—driving innovation, sustainability, and growth across the region—while continuing to create long-term value in international markets.

About Changan Automobile

With its CHANGAN, DEEPAL and AVATR, Changan Automobile is one of the “Big Four” Chinese automakers. It has 39 production facilities in 14 production bases around the world. It’s global R&D network connects 10 cities in six countries (Chongqing, Beijing, Shanghai, Dingzhou and Hefei in China, Turin in Italy, Yokohama in Japan, Birmingham in the UK, Detroit in the US, and Munich in Germany), and brings together the talents of more than 18,000 engineers from 31 countries and regions. It has had a presence in the Middle East and Africa market since 1994, with cumulative sales of 400,000 units. To further expand its global footprint, in 2023 the company launched its Vast Ocean Plan. With a mission to “lead auto culture and benefit human life”, Changan is transforming itself into an intelligent, low-carbon mobility tech company that contributes to society and meets people’s needs for a better life.

For more information, please visit: https://www.globalchangan.com/

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.