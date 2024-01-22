Chalhoub Group announces the grand opening of “The Visitor” at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

“The Visitor” marks the Group’s first flagship in travel retail in the Kingdom offering a seamless shopping experience with over 200 luxury brands.

Following the success of its soft opening in 2023, “The Visitor” plans expansion, technological integration, and new services to enhance the overall shopping experience.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Chalhoub Group officially announced the grand opening of “The Visitor” at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Launched in partnership with Jeddah Airports (JEDCO) and representing the Group’s first flagship in travel retail in the Kingdom, “The Visitor” marks a significant milestone, transitioning from a temporary setup to a new and permanent location following the success of its soft opening in November 2023. The grand opening took place in the presence of Patrick Chalhoub, Group President at Chalhoub Group and other senior leaders from the Group. Also in attendance were Ibraheem Bin Eid Alrefaei, Executive Vice President of Operations at Jeddah Airports, alongside leaders from security and operational entities working at the airport.

Chalhoub Group’s flagship travel retail concept in the Kingdom, “The Visitor” spans an extensive space of 400m2 while featuring an extensive portfolio of over 200 luxury brands, across Fashion, Beauty, Fragrances, Jewellery, Eyewear and Electronics categories. Aiming to cater to the diverse needs and tastes for the tens of millions of passengers who pass through the airport each year[1], “The Visitor” represents Chalhoub Group’s commitment to enhancing the regional travel retail experience while supporting the Kingdom’s goals of attracting 150 million annual visitors by 2030[2].

Mohammed Aldabbagh, KSA Managing Director at Chalhoub Group said: " We are expanding our presence in travel retail footprint to Jeddah through “The Visitor”, recognizing the incredible potential that lies within this dynamic market. ‘’The Visitor” is a transformative experience imagined and created to offer millions of travelers at King Abdulaziz International Airport a truly exceptional offering and a seamlessly integrated experience.

We have over 200 brands now and our commitment is to extend our offering and introduce more brands from different categories including and not limited to beauty, fashion, eyewear, jewellery and watches, confectionery, toys… The selection will be meticulously curated with a contemporary taste resonating with the vibrant local culture.

Through our strategic collaboration with Jeddah Airports authorities, we aim to create a unique and innovative space that sets new standards in the luxury travel retail landscape, making a lasting impact locally and beyond.”

Paul Neeson, Vice President of Commercial at Jeddah Airports (JEDCO) said: "On behalf of the entire team at Jeddah Airports, I would like to congratulate Chalhoub Group on the Grand Opening of The Visitor at King Abdulaziz International Airport. This has been an incredible partnership with a shared ambition to transform the retail experience for all our domestic travelers. Our sincere thanks to everyone who played a part in continuing to delight our passengers, and our very best wishes for the many years ahead."

With ambitious expansion plans in the pipeline to continuously adapt to the evolving travel retail landscape, “The Visitor” integrates cutting-edge technologies such as mobile point-of-sale systems to ensure a convenient and efficient shopping experience for travellers on the go. New services such as Shop and Collect, and Shop and Deliver, are also set to debut, providing flexibility to customers in accessing their purchases either at the airport or at a preferred location.

Looking ahead, the upcoming Experience Zone, set to open in Q2 of 2024, aims to provide passengers with a premium lounge-like atmosphere, further enhancing the overall shopping experience. Additional developments are also underway, including the opening of the Arrival Zone, further emphasising Chalhoub Group’s commitment to enhancing the entire passenger journey of travellers through the airport.

The Visitor’s full list of brands and categories include three axis beauty brands such as Carolina Herrera, Dior, Givenchy, Gucci, Guerlain, Hermes, Jo Malone, Killian, L’Occitane, MAC, Tom Ford, YSL; Fragrance brands including Burberry, Cavalli, Chloe, Chopard, Coach, Dunhill, Elie Saab, Hugo Boss, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Thierry Mugler, Valentino, Versace and more; leading makeup and skincare brands such as Makeup Forever, SCN, La Mer, La Prairie, Laura Mercier, Benefit, Clinique, and Molton Brown; confectionery including Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez, and Nestlé; Electronics by Dyson; Eyewear by Luxottica; Fashion brands such as Armani Exchange, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Michael Kors, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Kids Around, The Giving Movement; gifting and leather goods including St Dupont, TUMI, U Boat, and Albert M; Jewelry from L’Azurde, Swarovski , and Bronzallure; and more.

-Ends-

ABOUT CHALHOUB GROUP

For over six decades, Chalhoub Group has been a partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East. The Group, in its endeavour to excel as a hybrid retailer, has reinforced its distribution and marketing services with a portfolio of eight owned brands and over 300 international brands in the luxury, beauty, fashion, and art de vivre categories. More recently, the Group expanded its expertise into new categories of luxury watches, jewellery, and eyewear.

Every step at Chalhoub Group is taken with the customer at heart. Be it constantly reinventing itself or focusing on innovation to provide luxury experiences at over 750+ experiential retail stores, online and through mobile apps, each touch point leads to delighting the customer.

Today, Chalhoub Group stands for 15,000 skilled and talented professionals across eight countries, whose cohesive efforts have resulted in the Group being certified as a Great Place to Work® in several countries.

To keep the innovation journey going, the Group has set up “The Greenhouse”, which is not just an innovation hub, but also an incubator space and accelerator for start-ups and small businesses in the region and internationally. This is just one of the several initiatives taken by the Group to reinvent itself, catalysed by forward thinking and future proofing. The Group has also been embedding sustainability at the core of its business strategy with a clear commitment towards people, partners and the planet, and by being a member of the United Nations Global Compact Community and signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles.