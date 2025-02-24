Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Following a competitive pitch, Brazen MENA has been selected as CFI’s strategic partner for all public relations needs. As an award-winning agency, with accolades such as the MEPRA Home-Grown Agency of the Year, Brazen MENA has been entrusted with increasing awareness of CFI’s global trading services, empowering traders, and highlighting its wide array of financial products and advanced trading platforms.

A pioneering financial services provider, CFI prides itself on delivering exceptional value to traders worldwide. With over 25 years of experience, CFI offers access to more than 15,000 financial instruments and is regulated by over 12 international authorities, ensuring a secure and trusted trading environment. Brazen MENA’s role will be to strengthen CFI’s brand presence and expand its recognition in global financial markets.

With a commitment to superior trading conditions, CFI provides commission-free trading, zero-pip spreads, ultra-fast execution, and world-class support. Brazen MENA will focus on promoting CFI’s advanced platforms, educational resources, and market-leading tools that make trading more accessible, flexible, and reliable.

In addition, Brazen MENA will oversee all media and influencer communications, working to further promote CFI’s powerful offerings, from expert trading education to the cutting-edge tools that help traders make smarter, more informed decisions.

Ziad Melhem, CFI Chief Marketing Officer comments: “At CFI, strategic communication is essential to strengthening our brand and engaging traders globally. Brazen MENA’s creativity and expertise make them an ideal partner to help us enhance our messaging and reinforce our commitment to innovation, transparency, and trader empowerment. We look forward to a strong collaboration that drives meaningful impact.”

Louise Jacobson, Managing Partner of Brazen MENA added: "We're thrilled to be leading PR for CFI, a pioneering financial services provider with a strong legacy of delivering exceptional value to traders worldwide. With Lewis Hamilton as their global brand ambassador, CFI embodies precision, performance, and a winning mindset—values that align perfectly with our approach at Brazen MENA. This partnership reinforces our expertise in the corporate and finance space, and we're excited to enhance CFI’s brand presence and expand its recognition in global financial markets. With our smart, creative, and results-driven strategies, we’re set to deliver high-impact results."

For more information, please contact Louise Jacobson at Brazen

E. Louise@brazenmena.com

W. brazenmena.com

About Brazen MENA