CEQUENS, a leading global omnichannel communication service provider recognized as a tier 1 SMS hub in the global SMS market, is thrilled to announce its exclusive partnership with stc Kuwait for A2P, P2P, P2A, Flash Calling, and RCS messaging services. stc Kuwait is a leading brand in the telecommunications industry that was established in December 2008 as a subsidiary of stc Group. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the telecommunications industry, bringing innovative communication solutions to businesses and individuals in Kuwait.

As the exclusive partner for stc Kuwait, the partnership aims to empower businesses with scalable and efficient communication solutions. Additionally, the collaboration will enhance CEQUENS’s ability to enhance the delivery of A2P and P2P SMS traffic to the stc Kuwait network. It will offer improved access for enterprises and OTTs while preventing fraudulent and spam activities. The goal is to enhance the customer experience, pave the way for new business models, and effectively monetize international A2P SMS traffic.

Also commenting on the partnership, Mohammed N. Al Nusif, CEO - solutions by stc, stc Kuwait’s B2B arm shared, "stc Kuwait prides itself on a legacy of unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. We continuously strive to set new standards, ensuring that our customers experience the best telecommunications services, making us a trusted partner in their digital journey. Together with CEQUENS, we are set to reshape the landscape of telecommunications, offering unmatched experiences to our valued customers."

Nermeen Sobhy, VP Carrier Relations at CEQUENS, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to be the exclusive partner for stc Kuwait not only for existing A2P and P2P messaging but also for the future messaging models. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art communication solutions that empower businesses and contribute to the growth of the regional communication ecosystem."

CEQUENS and stc Kuwait are confident that their collaboration will set new benchmarks in the telecommunications industry, providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.

About CEQUENS

CEQUENS is a multi-award-winning omnichannel communication solutions provider. We are on a mission to simplify customer engagement through our innovation-focused solutions engineered for customer-first organizations.

We support businesses with communication APIs, multichannel applications and connectivity solutions such as SMS, WhatsApp Business, voice, and multifactor authentication. Our product suite aims to solve our customers’ unique problems and cultivate deeper human connections between businesses and individuals in every market we play.

With 6 office locations and 500+ direct network connections, CEQUENS empowers more than 1200 businesses in over 150 countries with faster, better, and stronger communication fine-tuned to their industries. Our platform boasts a 99.96% uptime and is built on industry-leading security standards.

CEQUENS is an ISO and PCI DSS certified company, and has been rated as a Tier One A2P SMS solutions provider in ROCCO's A2P SMS Market Impact Reports 2023. It is also recognized as a Meta Business Partner as well as a value-added service provider for Microsoft Teams Phone and WhatsApp Business. Our vision is to become the most compelling partner for developers, startups, and enterprises looking for simple and meaningful ways to connect.

The company is headed by CEO Karim Khorshed and Chief Research & Innovation Officer Ahmed Shabrawy.

For more info, contact cr@cequens.com

About stc

Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc) is a Kuwaiti shareholding company incorporated pursuant to Amiri Decree No. 187 on 22 July, 2008, to operate and manage the third GSM mobile network in Kuwait as per Law No. 2 of 2007. Accordingly, stc launched its operations in December 2008 and was listed on Boursa Kuwait in December 2014. It is a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers and enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, and is a subsidiary of stc Group. stc has rapidly reached a leadership stance in the market through its customer and employee centric strategy.

stc offers an innovative range of world-class products, services and solutions with high quality, that cater to the customers’ needs and demands, both for individuals and enterprises (solutions by stc). In 2019, stc acquired 100% of the share capital of the Internet Service Provider, Qualitynet General Trading and Contracting Company (solutions by stc) in Kuwait. Further enhancing its digital capabilities, in 2022 stc acquired the entire share capital of e-portal Holding Company and its subsidiaries, one of the most prominent ICT providers in Kuwait.

In 2021, stc obtained the approval from the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority’s (CITRA) to launch the first-of-its-kind mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) license to launch Virgin Mobile Kuwait in partnership with Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa.

stc offers high internet speeds due to the implementation of the most advanced 5G network and deployment of the largest network nationwide. In 2021, stc was the first operator in Kuwait to launch the latest 5G Standalone technology dubbed ‘FULL 5G’ that brings the 5G experience to a new level with better speeds, lower latency, and improved coverage.

stc's CSR program focuses on outreaching to the local community with a primary focus on health, environment, entrepreneurship, sports, and education through contributing and supporting various community-driven initiatives.