Centro Real Estate has launched its newest project, Gate 9 Mall, in Obour City. Spanning over more than 3,000 sqm of retail space and backed by total investments of EGP 500m, the project marks a key step in the company’s ambitious expansion strategy.

Wael Ramadan, Chairman of Centro Real Estate, stated that the launch of the new project reflects the company’s commitment to providing a comprehensive shopping and entertainment experience for residents of Obour City and the surrounding areas.

The mall features a contemporary design alongside a range of services and entertainment options, positioning it as both a functional and leisure destination for visitors. The company aims to generate EGP 200m from the project’s initial phase, he said.

Ramadan noted that the mall enjoys a strategic location in the Ninth District, situated on two main streets with direct views of Al-Thaqafa Street and University Street. Its close proximity to key routes, including the Cairo-Ismailia Road and the Obour Main Axis, along with nearby premium residential areas, ensures high visibility, convenient access, and significant investment potential.

He explained that the project is a mixed-use development with commercial, administrative, and medical components, featuring a ground floor plus three repetitive floors, along with a basement level. The project is managed using a smart system to ensure the highest safety and security standards.

He added, “The mall includes a secure underground parking garage, elevators, and corridors designed for easy movement and accessibility, as well as an open promenade with restaurants, cafes, major retail brands, outdoor green spaces, 24-hour security, advanced HVAC systems, and integrated environmentally friendly waste management.”

He indicated that the project offers commercial units on the ground floor starting from 26 sqm, and on the repetitive floors starting from 18 sqm, delivered in semi-finished condition. Administrative units start from 20 sqm with full finishing, while medical units also start from 20 sqm with full finishing. The handover of units is scheduled to commence within three years.

Moreover, administrative units in the project range from 45 sqm to 250 sqm, offering opportunities for companies of all sizes. The project also includes ready-to-occupy units, providing clients the option to view and take possession of a unit immediately—a unique feature offered by the company.

He also highlighted that Centro Real Estate continues to implement well-defined plans, achieving consistent success in execution and delivery. The company’s portfolio comprises 75 diverse projects, with over 60% currently under construction, and 48 slated for completion by the end of 2026.

He concluded that the portfolio is strategically designed to meet client expectations, adapt to market dynamics, and offer a wide range of investment opportunities across Egypt.