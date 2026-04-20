Dubai, UAE: Celestyal has confirmed the successful and safe transit of both its vessels, Celestyal Discovery and Celestyal Journey, through the Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant operational milestone and demonstrating leadership across the cruise industry during a period of heightened regional sensitivity.

On Friday 17 April, Celestyal Discovery, under the command of Captain Nikolaos Vasileiou, became the first cruise vessel to depart the Arabian Gulf, executing a carefully coordinated voyage plan developed in close collaboration with regional authorities and maritime security teams. This pioneering movement established a safe and proven route through the Strait, enabling other cruise operators to follow.

Building on this, on Saturday 18 April, Celestyal Journey, led by Captain Angelos Vasilakos, successfully navigated the same passage, heading a wider convoy of cruise vessels departing the region using the established corridor.

The voyage plans were developed through extensive coordination with key authorities and security stakeholders, ensuring that all movements were conducted with the highest levels of safety, precision and situational awareness.

Safety remained the absolute priority throughout the operation, with outstanding leadership, expertise and calm command demonstrated by both Captain Vasileiou and Captain Vasilakos, alongside onboard and shoreside teams. Their efforts in navigating complex and sensitive conditions were instrumental in ensuring the safety of all crew and the successful passage of both ships.

Celestyal also recognises the close collaboration with regional authorities and partners, whose support enabled a coordinated and responsible approach for the wider cruise industry.

Following their successful transit, both Celestyal Discovery and Celestyal Journey are now repositioning to the Mediterranean, where they will commence the upcoming summer season as planned.

Celestyal can confirm that all future sailings currently on sale will operate as scheduled, providing guests and travel partners with confidence and continuity as the company transitions into its Mediterranean deployment.

About Celestyal

Celestyal, an award-winning and year-round cruise company, continues to set the standard for unmissable travel experiences in the Greek Islands, the Adriatic, and the Arabian Gulf. Built on a foundation of unique Greek heritage, the company excels in delivering exceptional hospitality, ensuring genuine cultural immersion both onboard and onshore. Operating two extensively refurbished vessels, accommodating up to 1360 passengers each, Celestyal prioritizes highly personalised services, establishing a high-end environment that welcomes over 140,000 passengers annually from more than 130 different nationalities.