Riyadh – The Best Places to Work program proudly presents the leading small companies in Saudi Arabia for 2024, showcasing organizations with fewer than 100 employees that prioritize workplace excellence and employee well-being.

Claiming the top spot is Alnahdi Family Office, which delivers exceptional work experiences through efficient team practices and innovative strategies. In second place is Saudi Downtown, a PIF subsidiary fostering vibrant urban communities while maintaining a thriving workplace culture. Third place is secured by Al Ramz, a standout in real estate development with a focus on employee satisfaction.

Rounding out the top five are Falak Investment Hub, known for its role in supporting entrepreneurs and startups, and AXS, a leader in technology and IT consulting.

The full list of top small companies includes:

1. Alnahdi Family Office

2. Saudi Downtown

3. Al Ramz

4. Falak Investment Hub

5. AXS

6. Emkan Education

7. Apcofs

8. Madar

9. Blackyardex

10. Aseer Investment

These organizations have demonstrated that even with a smaller workforce, they can cultivate exceptional workplace cultures that prioritize growth, innovation, and well-being.

