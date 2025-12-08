⁠From 8 December to 13 December 2025, passengers from Dubai can book their flights to the Philippines for as low as AED 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges

The travel period will start from June 1 to November 30, 2026

Dubai, UAE: Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, spreads holiday cheer early as it unwraps its 12.12 Super Seat Fest, giving travellers the chance to treat themselves to a well-deserved vacation that they can look forward to next year.

From 8 December to 13 December 2025, passengers from Dubai can book their flights to the Philippines for as low as AED 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period will start from June 1 to November 30, 2026.

From Manila, travellers can connect to 27 other domestic destinations, making it easier to explore provinces across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Whether it’s a long-awaited reunion, a quick beach getaway, or a spontaneous food trip, these are all made possible with CEB’s Super Seat Fest.

Travellers can explore Bohol and its iconic Chocolate Hills or go on a nature escape to Samal Island. With the airline’s wide domestic network, they can also connect through Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao to explore more of what the Philippines has to offer.

CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.

Book your flights now at www.cebupacificair.com.

About Cebu Air Inc.

Cebu Air Inc. is the Philippines’ leading airline in the Philippine air transportation industry, offering its low-cost services to more destinations and routes with higher flight frequency within the Philippines than any other airline.

CEB offers the widest domestic network in the Philippines with 37 domestic destinations, with hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, Iloilo, and Davao. It also currently operates flights to 26 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB currently operates the youngest jet fleet in the country with a diversified mix of 38 Airbus A320s, 26 A321s, 12 A330s, and 16 ATR aircraft, enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Cebu Pacific has achieved full compliance with IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA)—considered as the benchmark of the highest standards for safety in the airline industry, joining a roster of over 404 airlines worldwide that have strictly complied with the most stringent of international standards governing aviation safety.

CEB operates with 100% fully vaccinated active flying crew - all to ensure everyone flies safely and conveniently on Cebu Pacific.

The airline has also been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. Its jet fleet is equipped with hospital grade HEPA (High Efficiency Particular Arrestor) air filters, keeping viruses at bay.

For bookings and enquiries, passengers can visit www.cebupacificair.com. The latest seat sales can be found on CEB’s official Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) and Facebook pages. Passengers may also download the Cebu Pacific official mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.

