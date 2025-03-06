The travel period is from July 1, 2025, to November 30, 2025, offering travelers the opportunity to discover happiness in the Philippines

CEB passengers can fly to 29 other Philippine destinations, making it easier than ever to visit the beachfront resorts of Boracay, the iconic Chocolate Hills of Bohol, and more

Dubai, UAE: Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, celebrates its 29th anniversary with the rollout of its highly anticipated Super Seat Fest, offering signature low fares and seamless connections through its hubs to various destinations across the country.

From today until March 11, 2025, travelers from Dubai may book flights to Manila for as low as AED 15 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period will run from July 1 to November 30, 2025.

With more affordable fares, CEB invites travelers to discover happiness in the Philippines. Through its hubs in Manila, Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao, CEB connects travelers to the Philippines with ease, whether for vacations or long-awaited reunions.

From Dubai to Manila, CEB passengers can fly to 29 other Philippine destinations, making it easier than ever to visit the beachfront resorts of Boracay, the iconic Chocolate Hills of Bohol, and more.

Passengers returning to the Philippines to reunite with loved ones in Visayas or Mindanao can look forward to indulging in the flavors of home once again. They can savor Iloilo’s fresh tinuom (native chicken souped with spices and wrapped in banana leaves), enjoy Cebu’s crispy danggit (sun-dried rabbitfish), or delight in Davao’s tropical fruits like durian and pomelo. Beyond these shared meals, families can create new memories together while exploring the region’s stunning islands and diverse natural parks.

CEB flew its maiden voyage from Manila to Cebu on March 8, 1996. Since then, the airline has flown over 250 million passengers across its widest Philippine and international network as it continues to offer affordable and accessible flights.

In 2013, CEB also launched its maiden flight from Manila to Dubai, marking its entry into the long-haul market and giving more Filipinos easier access to the Middle East.

CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB offers multiple payment options, including credit and debit cards, as well as e-wallets, for booking flights and purchasing add-ons.

Book your flights now at bit.ly/CebuPacificSale.

About Cebu Air Inc. (PSE: CEB)

Cebu Air Inc. is the Philippines’ leading airline in the Philippine air transportation industry, offering its low-cost services to more destinations and routes with higher flight frequency within the Philippines than any other airline.

The CEB network operates flights out of three strategically placed hubs in the Philippines: Manila, Cebu, and Clark.

CEB currently operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified fleet mix of nine (9) Airbus 330s, 35 Airbus 320s, 20 Airbus 321, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Cebu Pacific has achieved full compliance with IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA)—considered as the benchmark of the highest standards for safety in the airline industry, joining a roster of over 404 airlines worldwide that have strictly complied with the most stringent of international standards governing aviation safety.

CEB operates with 100% fully vaccinated active flying crew - all to ensure everyone flies safely and conveniently on Cebu Pacific.

The airline has also been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. Its jet fleet is equipped with hospital grade HEPA (High Efficiency Particular Arrestor) air filters, keeping viruses at bay.

For bookings and enquiries, guests can visit www.cebupacificair.com. The latest seat sales can be found on CEB’s official Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) and Facebook pages. Guests may also download the Cebu Pacific official mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.

