Manama – Global real estate advisor CBRE has been exclusively appointed by Bahrain’s Future Generation Reserve Fund (FGF) as property manager and leasing consultant of the Future Generation Reserve Tower.

Strategically located on the waterfront, overlooking Bahrain Financial Harbour and Bahrain Bay, the Future Generation Reserve Tower is a 38-floor mixed-use high specification development with a gross built area of approximately 63,000 square metres on a plot area of 12,000 square metres. The under-construction property will provide office space, F&B outlets, dedicated car parking and other modern facilities. The tower is set to become a new financial icon for Bahrain as the headquarters of the Future Generation Reserve Fund and will lead the way in sustainability as a registered project for LEED certification. As well as accommodating key government entities, the remainder of the prime office space will be available to private entities for lease.

The property and facilities management agreement was signed by H.E. Yusuf Abdulla Alhumood, FGF Board Deputy Chairman & Financial Affairs Undersecretary at Bahrain’s Ministry of Finance and National Economy and Richard Botham, Senior Director & General Manager of CBRE Bahrain. The signing ceremony was also attended by H.E. Shaikh Ali Salman Alkhalifa, CEO of Future Generation Reserve, Ahmed Abdulaziz Alhamar, Director of Future Generation Reserve, Ciaran Lynch, Director of CBRE Bahrain and Heather Longden, Director of CBRE Bahrain.

Richard Botham said: “CBRE is honoured to be working with the Future Generation Reserve Fund and Bahrain’s Ministry of Finance and National Economy on the new Future Generation Reserve Tower. The property will become a new landmark in Bahrain Bay and will open up significant prospects for the Kingdom’s real estate sector. The office space and experience offered to prospective occupiers is set to raise the bar in terms of quality and service levels. It is particularly exciting that the project is registered to be LEED-certified, as ESG has become an essential consideration for corporates when selecting their office accommodation. We look forward to managing the property in accordance with international standards and best practice that will reflect the aspirations for this market-leading project in Bahrain.”

CBRE Group, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, has been serving clients in Bahrain and the Middle East region for over fifteen years. The company has over 1,300 professionals* in the Middle East operating out of nine offices in six countries in the region. Working alongside investors, financers and occupiers, our specialists provide a fully-integrated suite of services across the Kingdom, including facilities, transaction and project management, property management, investment management, appraisal and valuation, property leasing administration, strategic consulting, and development services.

*Including Turner & Townsend employees

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). The company has approximately 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.