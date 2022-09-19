Manama – Global real estate advisor, CBRE, has been exclusively appointed by ATAA Real Estate Investment Company W.L.L to manage and lease the new 11,000 sqm Once Mall in Bahrain.



Developed by Haj Gulf, Once Mall is strategically located on Shaikh Salman Highway in Isa Town’s educational area to serve the local area and will accommodate international retail and F&B brands, offering some unique concepts to attract visitors from further afield. The four-storey shopping centre offers a range of units and zoning for retail, F&B, offices, and entertainment.

The property boasts an architecturally pleasing design, with a quality look and feel. There are ample parking spaces and access from the main road is straightforward. With construction in full swing, completion is scheduled for Q4 2022. CBRE has been exclusively appointed to provide property management and leasing services throughout the pre-leasing campaign and once operational.

Abdulrahman Alrayyes, Associate Director at ATAA Real Estate Investment Company W.L.L, comments: “I am pleased to announce our official appointment of CBRE as the property managers of our prime development - Once Mall. Through our pursuit of innovation and application of creativity throughout the design, we have established a new meaning to commercial letting, which will in turn augment the surrounding context of the educational area’s aesthetics.”

Richard Botham, Senior Director & General Manager at CBRE Bahrain, says: “We are delighted to have signed an agreement with ATAA Real Estate to manage and lease Once Mall in Isa Town. The property is a significant landmark of scale in the area and will easily compete with other go-to retail and F&B destinations. Unique in design, with a great outlook and visibility on to the main road, CBRE anticipate that the property will attract a great mix of retailers and restaurants, as well as entertainment options, to serve the needs of the local community and beyond.”