Dubai: CBRE Middle East, the global leader in commercial real estate advisory services, announces the appointment of Michael Young to lead the company’s operations in the Middle East and North Africa as the Managing Director, effective 1st of July 2024.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO for India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa commented: "I am delighted to welcome Michael Young as the new Managing Director for CBRE across the MENA region. Michael is a leader with a proven track record of delivering exceptional results, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence across the organization, inspiring and empowering our talented and diverse team of employees. I am confident that he will lead CBRE operations in the MENA region to new heights of growth and excellence in the years ahead."

Bringing over two decades of professional real estate experience across Asia Pacific, United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa, Michael has proven expertise in providing real estate advisory and transaction services for a diverse range of clients across all asset classes.

Over the past 10 years, Michael has led the Advisory and Transaction Services for CBRE across MENA, with responsibility for overseeing transaction delivery throughout the region.

Speaking about his appointment and what it holds for the future of CBRE in the MENA region:

Michael Young said, "I am grateful and humbled to be appointed as the Managing Director for CBRE in the Middle East. The MENA region offers tremendous growth opportunities across the commercial real estate market. We look forward to expanding our advisory services and providing exceptional outcomes for our clients”.

CBRE welcomes Michael as its new Managing Director for MENA, and the company looks forward to delivering continued growth, client satisfaction and industry leadership throughout the region.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2023 revenue). The company has more than 130,000 employees (including Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction, and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

