Dama Development and Inscription Development companies announced signing a strategic alliance together to implement Rawasin project in New Sohag City, to launch it officially, setting new standards for elite housing in Sohag, designed by the most famous architect Eng.Walid Arafa.



The alliance agreement was signed in the presence of Eng. Taher Abu Raqam, Dama Development Chairman, and Eng. Mahmoud Abu Aqeel, Dama Executive Director, besides a group of prominent figures in the fields of real estate development and architecture.

Eng.Taher Abu Raqam, Dama Chairman, assured that the "Rawasin" project is an integrated residential compound located in a prime location in New Sohag City, and "Dar Arafa Architecture" is responsible for the project's architectural consultant, headed by international consultant Eng. Walid Arafa.



He pointed that the company keens to select a strategic location for its project and to collaborate with strong entities to ensure the implementation of a comprehensive and distinctive project.



He added that the "Rawasin" compound embodies excellence in modern design, combining luxury, comfort, and architectural innovation, making it a landmark in the real estate market in Sohag Governorate, representing a true beginning for a qualitative shift in the form of residential projects in the region, due to offering international standards in architectural planning and integrated services.



Eng.Mahmoud Abu Aqeel, Dama Development CEO, pointed that the exceptional architectural vision of Eng. Walid Arafa enhances the project's investment and competitive advantages, as an exceptional architectural design will be developed for "Rawasin" compound, mixing between beauty, authenticity, and modernity, setting new standards for residential communities in Upper Egypt and reshaping the features of modern architecture in Sohag for the first time at this integrated level.



He showed that "Rawasin" compound will offer clients an integrated living experience, not limited to sophisticated design, but extends to include a healthy and safe environment that applies the Egyptian families aspirations, besides the project is regarded as a beginning of a new stereotype of residential community with unprecedented standards in the region



He assured the company's confidence in the importance of development in Upper Egypt cities and governorates, especially within the availability of distinctive investment opportunities offered by the state among the comprehensive urban renaissance it is implementing especially in Upper Egypt, which reinforces the company's ambitious investment plans for the coming period.