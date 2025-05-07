Next phase will include two new towers offering 62,000 square metres of premium commercial, F&B and retail space, connected to Uptown Tower by a new link bridge

The project will connect directly to the Uptown Plaza, a world-class public realm with stellar events planned for later in the year

The project will be built to LEED Gold standards, reinforcing DMCC’s sustainability commitments

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced the appointment of Ali & Sons Contracting Company – Sole Proprietorship LLC to spearhead the second phase of Uptown Dubai's transformative development. As a leading regional urban development contractor, Ali & Sons Contracting has been awarded the main construction contract to bring this next phase to life following the successful completion of the enabling works.

Seamlessly connected to the iconic Uptown Tower by a new link bridge, the development will see two new state-of-the-art commercial towers offering a combined 62,000 square metres of Grade A commercial and retail space, delivering amenities and accessibility in line with DMCC’s dynamic urban destination. The new towers will exemplify a modern architectural design, with both structures built to LEED Gold standards. This ensures the highest levels of energy efficiency as well as the use of environmentally responsible materials and technologies, underscoring DMCC’s commitment to sustainable urban development in line with Dubai’s broader sustainability agenda.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “The next phase of Uptown Dubai marks a defining moment in the district’s evolution. With 62,000 square metres of premium Grade A office and retail space across two landmark towers, we are responding proactively to the growing demand from global businesses seeking a world-class destination in Dubai. Seamlessly connected by a new link bridge and elevated by exceptional F&B and retail offerings, this development will deliver an integrated, future-ready environment for work, leisure, and lifestyle. Our collaboration with Ali & Sons Contracting underscores DMCC’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable urban development – setting a new benchmark not only for Dubai, but for the region as a whole.”

Ali & Sons Contracting will deliver the project using leading industry standards for health, safety and wellbeing, using technology and innovation such as drone surveying, off-site prefabrication and 3D planning software to achieve the highest quality construction.

Shamis Ali bin Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman and Group Managing Director, Ali & Sons Holding LLC, said: “We are proud to have been awarded the contract for the next phase of Uptown Dubai, a landmark development that is shaping the future of urban living in the region. This partnership with DMCC reflects a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. We look forward to bringing our expertise to this ambitious project, delivering on DMCC’s vision and creating a world-class destination.”

Uptown Dubai continues to redefine urban living and working environments, positioning DMCC as a leader in creating thriving communities that integrate cutting-edge architecture with sustainability.

About DMCC

DMCC is a centre for global trade. Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s leading international business district in charge of driving the flow of global trade through Dubai. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) and Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Where the world thrives and does business, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future: www.dmcc.ae

About Uptown Dubai

Uptown Dubai is a world-class smart district designed as a true urban destination for people to live, work and thrive. It’s the UAE's most dynamic new district, located in DMCC. This vibrant neighbourhood is home to world-class, sustainably designed facilities, including the five-star SO/Uptown Dubai lifestyle hotel, ultra-modern residences, and exciting leisure, shopping, and dining experiences. Spanning more than 10 million square feet, Uptown Dubai will feature around 3,000 apartments, luxury hotels, and eight iconic towers, including two supertalls designed by Adrian Smith & Gordon Gill.

About Ali & Sons Contracting

Ali & Sons Contracting brings over 40 years of expertise in urban development and has been at the forefront of construction industry innovation in the UAE. Ali & Sons Contracting has championed high standards for project management, engineering and timely project completion, harnessing cutting-edge technology, which combines with their decades of experience to build every project with sustainable solutions and stunning architectural prominence at the heart of their delivery model.