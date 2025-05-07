Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The stage is set for the inaugural India-UAE: Partners in Progress Conclave, taking place on May 15, 2025, at Taj Exotica, The Palm, Dubai.

Organized by the India Today Group, India’s premier multi-platform media organization with a reach of over 400 million, and held in association with the UAE India Business Council - UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC), the official joint chamber established in 2023 under the patronage of both nations’ Foreign Ministries, the event marks a significant milestone in the India-UAE strategic partnership.

Leveraging its unparalleled network, the UIBC-UC is at the helm of this high-impact gathering, shaping the agenda and convening key voices from both nations.

The Conclave follows closely on the heels of the Crown Prince of Dubai’s landmark visit to India, during which several pivotal agreements were signed. Among them was a Memorandum of Understanding between UAE-India Friendship Hospital and Dubai Health, a key outcome facilitated by UIBC-UC as part of its mission to foster real-world, cross-border cooperation.

This milestone underscores the Council’s growing influence as a bilateral enabler—not just in commerce, but in healthcare, education, and cultural ties.

The full-day conclave will bring together senior policymakers, business leaders, and innovators to catalyse the next phase of cooperation between India and the UAE. Focus areas include trade diversification, energy transition, tourism, technology, startup innovation, and the evolving Indo-UAE economic corridor. Beyond sectoral dialogues, the event aims to shift the bilateral focus from transactional exchanges to long-term, strategic collaboration anchored in shared values and mutual ambition.

Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group, will make the opening address.

A special keynote address by H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence will set the tone and reflect on the centrality of mutual respect, inclusion, and trust in building a sustainable bilateral future.

H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, will also be addressing the conclave delegates.

Distinguished dignitaries who have confirmed their participation include H.E. Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE; Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Ex-Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, H.E. Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates and Navdeep Suri, former Indian Ambassador to the UAE, each offering valuable diplomatic and policy insights during key sessions throughout the day.

At the heart of this strategic gathering is the UIBC-UC, which has played a central role in designing the agenda and convening influential voices from both nations. UIBC-UC’s founding members including Chaiman Faizal Kottikollon, Tariq Chauhan, Siddharth Balachandran and Neeraj Makin, will contribute across sessions, bringing the depth of their experience and sectoral leadership to the table. Senior leadership from various UIBC-UC members including Tata Sons and Reliance will also be sharing their insights and expertise.

The Conclave will also feature several high-level panels and thematic sessions led by some of the most influential voices in trade, innovation, tourism, energy, and retail.

Prominent business leaders from across sectors will also contribute their perspectives on the transformation of bilateral investment and infrastructure. These include PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Group; Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director of IIM Ahmedabad; Fahad Shehail, CEO Environment BEEAH Group; Paul Dawalibi, CEO RAK Digital Asset Oasis; Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International University; and Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of State Bank of India.

The conclave will also feature a diplomatic and cultural dialogue on the role of cinema in shaping narratives.

Reflecting on the strategic vision behind the Conclave, Faizal E. Kottikollon, Chairman of UIBC-UC, said, “We are entering an era where India and the UAE must move from traditional models of cooperation to long-term strategic partnerships built on innovation, sustainability, and shared values. This UIBC-UC led Conclave, held in collaboration with the India Today Group, is a critical step in that direction—a space where ideas are not just exchanged but incubated into action.”

“With bold ideas, institutional commitment, and participation from top leaders on both sides, the India-UAE: Partners in Progress Conclave 2025 is poised to become a catalytic force for bilateral transformation, setting the tone for a new era of cooperation led by vision, value, and verifiable outcomes.”

About UIBC-UC

The UAE India Business Council UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) is the Official Joint Chamber, established under the patronage of India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. UIBC-UC aims to foster innovative economic collaboration between the two nations.

UIBC-UC was inaugurated on February 18, 2023, aligning with the first anniversary of the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The Council, launched by UAE’s Hon. Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, in the presence of Ambassador of India to the UAE, Mr. Sunjay Sudhir, and the Consul General of India in Dubai, seeks to amplify CEPA's influence.

Committed to ushering in a new era of collaboration, UIBC-UC leverages its unparalleled network of 18 Founding Members representing leading Indian and Emirati business organizations. This consortium manages assets exceeding USD 1 trillion, positioning it at the forefront of fostering dynamic partnerships that shape the economic future of both nations.

Building on a rich history of economic ties, UIBC-UC identifies strategic projects that businesses in both countries can undertake. This includes investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, hybrid renewable energy, IT, tourism infrastructure, and shipping, enabling Indian businesses to use the UAE as a base for global expansion.

UIBC-UC has played a pivotal role in significant projects like Emaar's Rs 500 crore FDI project in Srinagar, Bharat Mart, and UAE India Friendship Hospital. The Council also influences policy development between India and the UAE, offering members access to high-level delegations and key figures.

Additionally, UIBC-UC facilitates involvement in marquee events, provides platforms for exchanging insights and best practices, fosters business networking, and advocates for policies supporting member interests.

Ultimately, UIBC-UC envisions playing a vital role in assisting both governments to realize CEPA's objectives of elevating bilateral non-oil trade to USD 100 billion and securing USD 75 billion in investments from the UAE to India by 2030.

In line with this mission, UIBC-UC recently facilitated the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of the India-UAE Friendship Hospital. This groundbreaking healthcare initiative aims to deliver world-class medical services, foster medical research, and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two nations. The hospital will symbolize a shared commitment to human development, healthcare equity, and bilateral cooperation in the life sciences sector.