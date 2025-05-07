Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Etoile Group, the pioneering luxury fashion retail group, announces a series of new boutique openings and revamps across GCC. Reflecting the Group’s dynamic expansion strategy and its dedication to curating elevated experiences, the latest additions include new locations for Aquazzura in Dubai, UAE and CHANEL in Riyadh, KSA, alongside a revamped Etoile La Boutique in Doha.

With multiple stores opening in existing markets, these developments underscore the continued appetite for luxury retail across the GCC and the strength of Etoile Group’s brand partnerships. More than just retail footprints, each boutique represents the Group’s commitment to immersive, design-led spaces and “enhanced shopping experience” that mirror the evolving lifestyles of its discerning clientele.

Ingie Chalhoub, Founder and President of Etoile Group, commented, “As we continue to expand, our focus remains rooted in crafting experiences that are emotionally resonant, artistically inspired, and globally relevant. Whether we are entering a new market or reimagining an existing space, each Etoile Group boutique reflects our deep reverence for craftsmanship, innovation, and design.”

Highlights from Q1 2025

Aquazzura – Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Marking the brand’s third boutique in the UAE, the newly launched Aquazzura store at Mall of the Emirates further cements its growing presence in the region. True to the maison’s signature elegance, the boutique blends Italian sophistication with contemporary flair, a radiant haven for footwear and accessory aficionados.

Etoile La Boutique – Revamp at Galeries Lafayette, Doha

Etoile La Boutique continues to evolve with a complete design revamp of its Doha location. Thoughtfully reimagined to elevate the customer journey, the revamped boutique presents a refined curation of exclusive designer labels and coveted collections. From timeless fashion statements to exquisite accessories, every element is designed keeping the modern, fashion forward woman in mind.

CHANEL – Twin Boutique at Solitaire Mall, Riyadh

Etoile Group is proud to unveil the third CHANEL boutique in Saudi Arabia, situated in Riyadh’s newly opened Solitaire Mall. Spanning 538 square meters, the new concept introduces a ‘twin boutique’ format, one dedicated to Fashion and the other to Watches & Fine Jewelry.

Samer Khouri, Managing Director of Etoile Group, added, “The group continues going with its Q1 plan of new stores openings and strengthening its footprints in the different GCC countries, the momentum we are seeing across our markets highlights the trust our partners place in us, and the loyalty of our clientele. Each launch is a step forward in our mission to shape the future of luxury retail in the region.”

As part of its strategic growth and digital transformation plans, Etoile Group also recently introduced the Etoile La Boutique mobile application, offering a personalised digital retail journey for its clients. Powered by advanced algorithms, the app analyzes browsing and purchasing behavior to provide bespoke product recommendations tailored to each individual. Since its launch in October 2024, the app has been downloaded over 2,000 times, with 40% of Etoile La Boutique’s sales in March 2025 driven through the platform. This is a strong reflection of its growing impact with today’s luxury consumer.

These initiatives form a core part of Etoile Group’s broader 2025 roadmap, which includes further regional expansion, digital innovation, and a continued focus on design excellence and customer connection.

About Etoile Group:

Etoile Group has been weaving the Middle East and global luxury fashion houses together since 1983. A true pioneer and industry innovator, we began by bringing the very first Chanel boutique to the Arabian Gulf 40 years ago and have brought the same spirit of innovation and sophistication to our work ever since. Today, in the Arabian Gulf and Levant, we continue to partner with the best in luxury fashion – Chanel, Valentino, Etro, Aquazzura, Ralph Lauren, Tod’s and Hogan – as well as operating our own multi-brand, Etoile La Boutique. ​

Etoile Group is a family business, fashioned with passion and purpose by our founder and president Ingie Chalhoub. Following an intuitive business model, we partner with brands and individuals who share our commitment to innovation, and hold a deep reverence of design, artisanship and aesthetics. With a team culture that encourages growth and learning, our sense of ethics is the thread that runs through our sourcing and supplier partnerships, our respect for the environment and our sustainable approach to growth.