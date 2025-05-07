Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, is making a powerful statement at GISEC Global 2025, the Middle East and Africa’s largest cybersecurity event.

Redington’s Managed Security Services practice, DigiGlass, is taking center stage alongside sponsors, Microsoft, Cato Networks, Fortinet, Splunk, and Trend Micro.

For 25 years, Redington has been democratizing technology, making advanced solutions — including cybersecurity — accessible to businesses of all sizes and helping drive secure digital transformation across the Middle East and Africa. Building on this legacy, Redington and DigiGlass are continuing to address the region’s increasingly complex threat landscape by helping channel partners deliver comprehensive managed security services. With its mission of ‘Digital Security Reassured,’ DigiGlass empowers partners to provide unmatched security confidence, enabling customers to focus on innovation and growth without the burden of cybersecurity concerns.

Dharshana Kosgalage, Executive Vice President, Technology Solutions Group, Redington, said, “As a leading technology distributor, Redington is proud to power the cybersecurity ecosystem with global vendors, local expertise, and our DigiGlass MSSP practice — helping partners secure both digital assets and physical devices across the region. We work hand in hand with our channel network to deliver cutting-edge solutions, comprehensive managed services, and proactive support, enabling customers to navigate today’s complex threat landscape with confidence. Through this collaborative approach, we continue to strengthen cybersecurity resilience across industries and drive meaningful digital transformation.”

Visitors to the Redington stand can look forward to an engaging lineup of demos, live solution experiences, and sessions with experts. As part of the showcase, Redington will feature key Microsoft partners — noventiq, Exquitech, and IDC Technologies — each day of the exhibition, offering deeper insights into collaborative solutions shaping the future of cybersecurity.

Redington will unveil two key announcements at GISEC Global 2025:

The expansion of its Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) Solution based on Microsoft Sentinel and Defender, supported through its robust partner network.

The launch of AWS Marketplace as a new practice area, further strengthening its cloud security portfolio.

Nehal Sharma, Vice President, Cloud Solutions Group, Redington, said, “We’re excited to announce the expansion of our MXDR Marketplace on Azure Sentinel through our partner network, helping customers stay ahead of evolving security challenges. With the launch of our AWS Marketplace practice, we’re also taking a major step forward in strengthening our cloud security portfolio. Cloud transformation is reshaping the digital economy, and security is its foundation. At Redington, we’re committed to empowering our partners with advanced cloud security solutions and close collaboration with hyperscalers, enabling them to protect customers, accelerate innovation, and lead with confidence in a dynamic market. Meet us at GISEC to know more about these important announcements and connect with our experts.”

Sayantan Dev, President, UAE, Redington, said, “Cybersecurity threats are evolving fast, and at Redington, with a 25-year legacy of democratizing technology, we’re empowering our channel partners with the tools, expertise, and support they need to protect customers and drive growth in today’s digital world. GISEC provides the perfect platform for Redington to showcase its cybersecurity leadership, connect with partners, and shape the future of digital security in the region.”

Throughout the event, Redington’s team of experts will be on hand to discuss the latest security challenges, regional trends, and how the company’s solutions can help enterprises build resilience and scale securely.

Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with Redington, DigiGlass, and our world-class technology partners at GISEC Global 2025. Together, we are defining the future of cybersecurity in the region.

About Redington

Redington is a thriving technology solutions provider with over US$11 billion in revenues, with a network of 450+ international brands across 40 markets in the IT space. Redington was ranked 7th globally by renowned research firm Canalys based on 2023 revenues. It is projected to be one of the fastest-growing distributors in the world.

Redington not only bridges the gap between innovation and adoption; it masterfully navigates and dissolves the complexities of technology friction—the multifaceted challenges that emerge as technology evolves and integrates into various markets. Addressing key market, technology, and knowledge frictions, Redington empowers businesses to thrive in complex and evolving landscapes. By transforming these frictions into opportunities, we drive profound technological impact and accessibility. Redington ensures seamless distribution across IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar sectors in regions including India, South East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey.