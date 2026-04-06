Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 225%.

Subscriptions worth BD 112 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 8th April 2026 and matures on 8th July 2026, is 5.31% compared to 4.99% of the previous issue on 11th March 2026.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.300 (BH00015A9292) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.