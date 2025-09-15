Manama, Bahrain: H.E. Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), participated in the 85th meeting of the Committee of Central Bank Governors of the GCC, and chaired the 64th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Monetary Council, which took place in Kuwait on Sunday, 14th September.

The meeting welcomed their Excellencies the Governors of GCC Central Banks to explore key topics related to the region’s financial and banking sectors. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation among Gulf central banks, with attendees reviewing recommendations and approving relevant decisions aimed at strengthening financial integration across the region.

Additionally, a delegation of senior CBB officials and financial services sector representatives in Bahrain participated in the 2nd Annual Conference to Enhance GCC Joint Action under the theme, “Central Banks in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI)”.

During the conference, policy makers focused on strategies to ensure financial stability in light of increasing global fragmentation, in addition to adopting AI applications across central banks while addressing the necessary governance frameworks.

The Meeting is part of a series of regular gatherings held by the Committee of Central Bank Governors, which seeks to bolster coordination among regional regulatory entities and contribute to greater financial and economic stability across the GCC.