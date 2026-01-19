Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CargoCrew, leaders in global air cargo and logistics, has officially entered the Middle East with the launch of its regional headquarters in Dubai, marking a major step in the company’s international expansion.

The move comes as the UAE cements its position as a leading global logistics and air cargo hub, supported by strong trade growth, expanding e-commerce, and a global hub for international connectivity across continents. CargoCrew’s decision to establish its Middle East headquarters in Dubai reflects the city’s world-class aviation and logistics infrastructure, and business-friendly regulatory environment, making it the natural base for scalable regional cargo operations and integrated cargo solutions.

“Launching CargoCrew in the UAE is a defining milestone for our group, Dubai gives us a powerful platform to connect continents, airlines, and customers through smarter cargo solutions. Our focus is on flexibility, visibility, and long-term partnership.” said Hakan Ikizoglu, Founder and Chairman of CargoCrew Group.

CargoCrew began its UAE operations in 2025 from where it orchestrates airline representation, commercial cargo management, capacity optimisation, digital cargo solutions, and end-to-end integrated logistics services. CargoCrew will primarily serve high-growth segments including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, perishables, general cargo, project cargo, and express logistics, supported by strong partnerships with freight forwarders and shippers.

Operations in the UAE will be supported by CargoCrew’s expanding airline network, established European presence, and strategic partners across Asia and Africa. The company is also investing in warehousing, fulfillment, and last-mile partnerships to offer end-to-end cargo solutions.

Over the next 12–24 months, CargoCrew plans to expand its airline portfolio, scale its regional team, launch digital cargo platforms, and invest in logistics infrastructure and partnerships in the UAE. The Dubai hub will play a central role in driving regional growth and supporting the company’s broader global expansion.