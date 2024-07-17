Careem Plus members benefit from up to 55% in discounts on full range of products, the cheapest online prices in the market

Dubai, UAE - Careem is challenging global e-commerce giants this week by expanding its Quik delivery service to include a wide range of electronics, at the cheapest prices online in the UAE, available for delivery in under 60 minutes across Dubai and in select Abu Dhabi neighborhoods.

Customers can now purchase the latest iPhones, tablets, gaming accessories, wearables and more in just a few taps via Quik Electronics on Careem.

Careem Plus members benefit from the lowest prices available in the market. By using code CPLUSQUIK, members unlock exclusive discounts, including 24% in savings on the iPhone 15, 40% on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, 45% on JBL portable speakers, 54% on the Amazon Eco Dot, 15% on the Playstation 5, and more.

In addition to offering the lowest online prices in the UAE, Careem will deliver the following products in under 60 minutes:

Phones: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra

Tablets: iPad 10th generation, iPad 9th generation, iPad Air, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Laptops: MacBook Air, Apple Magic Keyboard, Apple Magic Mouse

Wearables: Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Gaming: Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch + games

Headsets: Apple Airpods Max, Apple Airpods Pro, Sony Premium Wireless, Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra

Accessories: Portable speakers, wires, and chargers

All items come with the standard manufacturer’s warranty, and can be returned for free within 24 hours of purchase, provided the package is not damaged or opened.

Chase Lario, VP of Groceries at Careem, commented: “We’re excited to offer customers the lowest online prices and fastest deliveries for popular electronics in the UAE this week. Careem Plus members have come to rely on us to save cash across their daily purchases, and we’d like to help them out with electronics too! We also know how tricky it is when you need to replace your charger or buy new AirPods quickly and don’t have time to visit an electronics store or wait for a regular package to come in the post.”

“Our expansion into delivering electronics is core to the purpose of our Everything App - a one-stop solution for all your needs, whether it's a ride, your favorite meal, weekly groceries, or the latest tech.”

“Throughout the year we’ve adapted to the needs of our customers, whether it’s for daily necessities or special occasions. Last month, we launched a seamless solution for customers to order Udhiya meat ahead of Eid al-Adha and fulfill an important religious obligation with ease. We’re not stopping here either, we’ve got more exciting launches planned later in the year.”

The UAE’s e-commerce market has seen a surge in demand over the past few years, driven by the country’s high population density and digital penetration rate. According to recent reports, the UAE e-commerce market value is expected to exceed $48.8 billion by 2028.

Careem entered the quick commerce market in 2021 with the launch of its ultra-fast grocery delivery service, Quik Groceries. The service has since adapted to the growing demands of customers in the UAE, offering a wide range of products from household and pantry essentials to the latest tech gadgets. Careem Plus members enjoy exclusive discounts on Quik Electronics, as well as savings on Careem Food, Quik Groceries, Careem DineOut, Careem Rides, and more.

To place an electronics order via Careem, download or open the Careem app and tap on ‘Quik Electronics’ on the app home screen.

