Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Careem has officially launched on Huawei AppGallery, bringing an enhanced experience to 90 million Huawei users across the region, enabling them to seamlessly access Careem’s wide range of services – from rides and food delivery to grocery orders, remittances, home services, and more – all in one app.



The launch builds on Careem’s growing partnerships to offer customers more value and convenience through one of the region’s most comprehensive super apps. For Huawei, the move reinforces its continued investment and expanding presence across the Middle East’s digital ecosystem.



Bassel Alnahlaoui, Chief Business Officer at Careem, commented: “We’ve been simplifying life for millions in the region for over a decade, and we’re thrilled to now extend this experience to Huawei users through AppGallery. This partnership will make it easier for Huawei users to access the everyday services so many rely on through the Careem Everything App.”



William Hu, Managing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation, commented: “Our partnership with Careem reflects Huawei’s commitment to expanding meaningful, user-first experiences across our ecosystem. By bringing the Careem app to AppGallery and deepening its integration across Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) devices, we’re creating more intuitive and convenient access to the services people rely on every day across the region.”



Huawei AppGallery is one of the world’s leading app distribution platforms and ranks among the top three app marketplaces globally, with over 580 million monthly active users worldwide. As a core component of Huawei Mobile Services, AppGallery delivers a secure, open ecosystem connecting developers and consumers, while enabling official apps with better map accuracy via Petal Maps integration, enhanced payment security, and smoother performance without the battery drain of emulator-based workarounds.



Through the collaboration, Huawei smartphone and smartwatch users across Careem’s 10 markets — including the UAE, Jordan, and KSA — will be able to download and use Careem directly from Huawei AppGallery. With Huawei devices widely used by residents across these markets, the collaboration is set to further strengthen Careem’s presence among GCC travelers who rely on Huawei smartphones and wearables for their daily mobility needs.



Looking ahead, Huawei and Careem will continue working closely to bring more connected and intuitive experiences to users across the region. Planned developments include deeper integration of the Careem app with Huawei smartwatches, allowing users to book and track services directly from their wearable devices. In addition, Huawei’s Atomic Services will help deliver a more seamless and frictionless experience across the Huawei ecosystem, particularly for international travelers on the move.



To explore Careem’s services on Huawei devices across the region, download the Careem app today via the Huawei AppGallery.

About Careem

Careem is building the leading multi-service platform in the Middle East by offering a comprehensive suite of transportation, food and grocery delivery, money transfer, and more, all through a single app. Careem's mission is to simplify and improve people's lives and build a pioneering organization that inspires others. Since 2012, Careem has created over 3.5 million jobs for its drivers and simplified the lives of 75 million customers. Careem currently operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.



About AppGallery – Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is HUAWEI's official app distribution platform, offering a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. As part of HMS Core, AppGallery enables seamless cross-device integration while strictly protecting user privacy and security. Available in more than 170 countries and regions, AppGallery has over 580 million monthly active users and partners with 6 million registered developers worldwide.