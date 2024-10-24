The Careem Plus subscription program offers 10% credit back on 10 Careem Rides per month, in addition to 24/7 priority customer support for just KWD 0.5 per month.

New subscribers to Careem Plus will be able to get a 1-month free trial, and save up to KWD10 per trip, with credit-back rewards added to their Careem wallet for future rides.

Kuwait: Careem Rides, the region’s choice for facilitating reliable, convenient and stress-free everyday commutes through the Careem Everything app, is excited to announce the launch of the subscription program “Careem Plus” in Kuwait, the fastest-growing subscription program in the region. The newly introduced program aims to introduce benefits to customers using Careem Rides for everyday reliable and convenient commutes around Kuwait, for a fixed monthly fee.

Careem Plus subscribers in Kuwait will receive 10% credit back on 10 rides each month, allowing them to save up to KWD10 per trip. The credit earned will be added directly to their Careem wallet and can be easily applied towards future rides*. Customers will be able to benefit from the program with a 1-month free trial, and following the trial period can continue to enjoy the benefits of Careem Plus for just KWD 0.5 per month.

Commenting on the announcement, Antonio Al Asmar, General Manager of Careem Rides in Kuwait, UAE, Jordan & Morocco said: “We are delighted to bring Careem Plus to Kuwait and offer customers a program that provides everyday savings and added convenience. The introduction of this subscription program marks an exciting step for Careem’s customers in the country, providing not only credit back on Careem rides taken but also access to priority customer support services.”

Al Asmar added: “We understand that many in Kuwait rely on Careem rides for everyday reliable and convenient commutes, and believe this new subscription program will further enhance this experience.”

In addition to the credit-back benefit, Careem Plus subscribers will also gain priority access to 24/7 customer support services, with top agents available to ensure that any inquiries are promptly and efficiently addressed. This added level of support further enhances the reliability and convenience that customers have come to expect from Careem.

As Careem Rides continues to expand its offerings in Kuwait, the company continuously innovates to enhance the experience of both customers and Captains using the platform, and the launch of Careem Plus comes as part of these on-going efforts.

Careem’s ride-hailing service launched in Kuwait in 2017 and has since then been the choice for everyday reliable commutes across the country, bringing a diverse portfolio of products catered for local needs. Customers can choose from a number of options including Taxi; to book everyday affordable taxi rides, Taxi Select which features newer cars with top-rated taxi Captains, Comfort and Comfort Plus which offer reliability and convenience on special occasions or for larger groups, and Luxe for everyday reliable commutes in elegant premium vehicles.

Customers can subscribe to Careem Plus starting from today through the Careem app, and benefit from a 1-month free trial and receive credit back on rides, while enjoying premium customer support when needed.

About Careem Rides

Careem Rides is a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber Inc, facilitating reliable, convenient and stress-free everyday commutes in the MENAP region, through a diverse portfolio of offerings through the Careem Everything App. Since launching in the UAE in 2012, we are now available in more than 70 cities in 9 countries across the region, creating flexible economic opportunities for millions of Captains, and facilitating millions of rides in and around cities for customers.