Capital Bank has received two prestigious awards from International Business Magazine for 2025: “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” and “Best Wealth Management Services in Jordan.”

The bank was named Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan for the second year in a row, recognizing its strong commitment to enhancing digital banking channels and delivering an exceptional user experience. It also earned the title of Best Wealth Management Services in Jordan for its outstanding private banking services and dedication to providing clients with personalized, high-quality financial solutions.

Winning the mobile banking award two years running underscores Capital Bank’s ongoing efforts to innovate and improve its digital services. This achievement reflects the bank’s focus on offering user-friendly, cutting-edge banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers in a digital-first world.

The wealth management award highlights Capital Bank’s excellence in serving high-net-worth individuals through customized financial strategies. With trusted advisory services, strategic financial planning, and access to global investment products, the bank delivers tailored wealth management solutions. Its client-focused approach, backed by expert portfolio managers and in-depth market research, ensures personalized strategies that align with each client’s financial goals.

International Business Magazine is a leading media platform in the finance and business sectors, with over 50,000 subscribers including investors, executives, decision-makers, and government officials. The magazine covers the latest financial news, promotes innovation in the financial industry, and celebrates excellence in banking, finance, investment, and technology.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is recognized as a leading financial institution in both the Jordanian and regional markets with total assets of JOD 8.2 billion and a total equity of approximately JOD 756.5 million.

The Group encompasses Capital Bank of Jordan, which has evolved since its establishment in 1995 into one of Jordan's premier financial institutions. It offers a comprehensive range of commercial and investment banking services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of both retail and corporate clients.

In 2005, Capital Bank of Jordan acquired a majority stake (61.85%) in the National Bank of Iraq (NBI). This strategic acquisition enabled NBI to expand its product and service offerings, strengthen its market position, enhance financial inclusion, support export activities, and provide a broad array of services to businesses operating in Iraq. Continuing its expansion strategy, NBI opened its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023, offering financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

Capital Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006, has emerged as a regional leader in the investment banking sector. It provides comprehensive services including asset management, brokerage, and corporate financial advisory. The company caters to a diverse base of clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals, through its offices in Jordan and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in the United Arab Emirates.

Pursuing its ambitious growth strategy, Capital Bank Group acquired Bank Audi’s operations in Jordan and Iraq in 2021. This was followed by the acquisition of Société Générale Bank in Jordan in 2022, further solidifying its competitive position in the Jordanian banking sector. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched Blink, a digital bank aimed at redefining banking for retail customers.

In 2022, Capital Bank strengthened its capital base by issuing a USD 100 million Tier 1 perpetual bond—the first of its kind for a Jordanian bank in the local market, listed on NASDAQ Dubai. Additionally, Capital Bank raised its capital by issuing new shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the largest sovereign funds globally, as a strategic investor. With a 23.97% stake, this capital raise enabled the Group to continue executing its expansion strategy and its commitment to continue introducing innovative products and services that benefit both clients and shareholders.

Commemorating its commitment to excellence in 2024, customer-centric practices, innovation, and excellence in digital banking services, Capital Bank of Jordan received the “Best Digital Bank” award in Jordan from Euromoney magazine and the “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” award from International Business Magazine.