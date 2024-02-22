Capital Bank and the Orthodox Club have announced the renewal of their strategic partnership for the second consecutive year, aiming to strengthen collaboration and provide exclusive business partnership between the two parties, with a focus on providing the best services and offers to the bank's customers and employees.

The agreement was signed by Samer Aloul, Acting CEO of Capital Bank, and Elia Wakileh, Chairman of the Orthodox Club, along with the club's Secretary, Lawyer Tariq Essam AlSahouri, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

Under the agreement, the Orthodox Club will offer various discounts to Capital Bank's customers and employees when using the bank's credit cards for club facilities, including restaurants, event halls, the sports center, sports academies, and the summer camp. Additionally, a dedicated corner will be set up within the club to showcase and market the bank's products. Point-of-sale (POS) devices will also be provided to facilitate the payment process.

Furthermore, the parties signed an Easy Payment Plan (EPP) agreement to simplify the payment process for Capital Bank's customers seeking to benefit from the club's services.

Commenting on the agreement, Aloul stated, "We are pleased to renew our partnership with the Orthodox Club for the second consecutive year. This agreement underscores our ongoing commitment to providing value-added services and products to our customers and employees, meeting their needs, and contributing to improving their lifestyles."

Wakileh expressed his appreciation for the renewed collaboration, emphasizing the importance of this partnership in supporting the bank's efforts to serve its employees and customers. He stated, "We trust that this agreement will benefit all parties, providing added value and aligning with the common goals of Capital Bank and the Orthodox Club."

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is considered one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, with assets of approximately JOD 7.6 billion, while the total equity is nearly JOD 728 million.

Capital Bank Group includes Capital Bank, which since its inception in 1995, has grown to become one of the top financial institutions in Jordan, offering the Jordanian market a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking services and solutions tailored to the needs of retail and corporate clients alike.

In 2005, Capital Bank (Jordan) purchased majority shares of the National Bank of Iraq (61.85%), which enabled NBI to develop its products and services, strengthen its foothold and enhance financial inclusion at the country level, support export activities and provide all services to Jordanian companies operating In Iraq. In 2021, the National Bank of Iraq continued to realize its expansion strategy by launching its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

As for Capital Investments, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006 and is set as a regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services that include asset management, brokerage as well as corporate financial advisory. The company serves a diverse array of local, regional, and international clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals through its offices in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates / Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Further building on its ambitious expansion strategy, Capital Bank Group also acquired Bank Audi’s operations in both Jordan and Iraq in 2021 and followed that milestone in 2022 with the acquisition of the branches and operations of Société Générale Bank in Jordan, strengthening its competitive position in the Jordanian banking market. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched its digital bank - Blink, to re-imagine the way people conduct their banking operations, targeting young individuals.

In June 2022, Capital Bank raised its capital through issuing new shares in favor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – one the largest sovereign funds worldwide – as a strategic investor in Capital Bank. with a 23.97% stake, a milestone which will enable the Group to implement its expansion strategy and introduce new products and services to meet the needs of its clients and benefit its shareholders.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo