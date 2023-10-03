Abu Dhabi:- Cannon Artes, a leading global engineering and construction company in the water treatment industry, announced that they have successfully secured the contract to construct a massive effluent treatment plant (ETP) for one of the world’s major manufacturers of polyolefins in the UAE.

The announcement was made at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2023, which is being held from October 2 to 5, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi. The company disclosed the details of the project, highlighting that the infrastructure of the treatment plant will cover an area equivalent to two football fields and has the capacity to treat up to 5,000m3/d (5 million litres per day), similar to the needs of a city of hundred thousand people. The plant’s construction site will be handed over towards the end of Q1 2024 and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Alessio Liati, Sales Director at Cannon Artes stated: “Every turnkey ETP project for the oil and gas industry we have delivered establishes Cannon Artes’ growing presence and expertise to design, construct and install highly complex infrastructure that treats and purifies industrial effluent with great attention to energy consumption, sustainability, and reusable water recovery. This huge project demands maximum design capacity with an extremely challenging treatment process to remove oil and other contaminants, biological treatment, and filtration to ensure the concentration in the effluent stream is at a minimum level to reuse or meet stringent regulations prior to its safe discharge into the environment.”

The facility will comprise four incoming influent streams carrying various pollutants. To maximize flexibility, the ETP will consist of a series of up to fifteen unit-operations, each capable of handling different physical and chemical variations resulting from upstream processes. It will be designed to meet strict specifications for organics, oils, suspended solids (TSS), phenols and nitrogen, among the others.

The construction of the plant will align with the highest sustainability standards, further contributing to achieving the UAE’s sustainability objectives. Numerous sustainability strategies have been put in place by the nation with an aim to transition towards a clean and green future. Given the increasing demand for water and energy due to population and economic growth, the completed plant is expected to address these needs while also promoting the transition to a circular economy. This includes encouraging resource reuse and recovery, as well as ensuring sustainable management of industrial wastewater.

Equalisation, coalescing plate interceptors (CPI), and dissolved gas flotation are used in pre-treatment unit-operation to remove suspended particles, oils, and fats from wastewater. The subsequent unit operations and processes, such as biological oxidation through extended aeration technology and an advanced oxidation section to remove recalcitrant pollutants, are crucial and will be created to meet stringent criteria for biological and chemical oxygen demand (BOD and COD). Additionally, a special dehydration system will be used to further treat the resulting separated sludge.

Operating globally, Cannon Artes has designed and installed custom ETPs and wastewater treatment (WWT) plants in over 80 countries for major global and regional players across a wide range of industries - including pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, and food and beverage. Additionally, they have over 40 years of extensive experience in a variety of industries, including the oil and gas, chemical, and petrochemical industries, with more than 20 years specifically in the UAE. The company is exhibiting at Stand 2112 in the Italy Pavilion at the Hall 2 of ADIPEC 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

-Ends-

About Cannon Artes:

Cannon Artes is a leading global Engineering and Construction Company in the water treatment business, has extensive experience in the Energy Sector, upstream and downstream focusing on sustainability and water recovery solutions which include Produced and Injection Water Treatment, Condensate Polishing, Effluent Water Treatment & Reuse. Cannon Artes is qualified with major global and regional energy players.

About Cannon Group

Founded in 1965, Cannon Group comprises 30 companies, with a global presence in more than 40 countries, and is recognized as the market leader in technologies for the processing of polyurethanes and urethane elastomers, and multi-component and reactive resin systems for the plastics and composites industries. The Group, operating worldwide, is composed of several companies focused on specific application segments, that work in synergy and combine their experience and know-how to manufacture bespoke solutions based on customer needs for the following main industrial applications: automotive, aerospace, refrigerator insulation, building and construction insulation, technical components and medical equipment, wind power, sanitary, furniture and consumer and industrial goods. Cannon Afros is the world's leading supplier of dosing systems, mixing equipment, and processing technologies, including an extensive array of solutions for molding, pouring, injection, spraying, and manufacturing abilities dedicated to a comprehensive range of resins such as polyurethanes, silicones, elastomers, epoxy resins, phenolic foams, and bi-component adhesives. Cannon Ergos is dedicated to manufacturing turnkey plants and machinery for polyurethane, composite, and thermoplastic materials (and die-cast aluminum processing). Cannon Tipos specializes in developing specific tools for a wide range of technologies for plastics and composite materials, supplying dedicated, tailor-made solutions. Cannon Legos is a top-level integrator of machines, equipment, and complete production lines matching the manufacturing requirements of each application and specific geographic limitations.

A comprehensive R&D department support customers worldwide in developing innovative tailor-made technologies and production processes by designing, manufacturing, and installing customized facilities or developing their production projects through the realization of prototype molds, the production of trial parts to tune the process, and part validation. Cannon Group is committed to reducing the ecological footprint of all the Group’s technologies and industrial processes offered to the market through energy efficiency, resource consumption reduction, and emissions reduction. Cannon Group delivered net sales of €230 million in 2022. To learn more, visit www.cannon.com

