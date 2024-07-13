Ottawa - Canada Business Holdings Inc. has unveiled its strategic initiative to significantly expand its presence in North Africa, with plans to invest an estimated capital exceeding $10 billion USD over the next five years. This substantial commitment underscores the corporation's confidence in the region's economic potential and its steadfast dedication to fostering sustainable development across North Africa.

The investment will primarily focus on pioneering projects in key sectors such as logistics, green energy, and major infrastructure development. These ventures aim not only to drive economic growth but also to enhance the overall quality of life for communities in the region. By leveraging advanced technologies and sustainable practices, Canada Business Holdings Inc. seeks to create long-term value while addressing critical societal needs.

"This expansion marks a pivotal moment for Canada Business Holdings Inc. as we embark on a transformative journey into North Africa," said Moses Solemon, CEO of Canada Business Holdings Inc. "Our strategic investments are designed not only to generate substantial returns for our stakeholders but also to accelerate the socio-economic development across the region.

We are committed to forging strong partnerships, promoting innovation, and empowering local communities."

The socio-economic impact of these projects is projected to be profound. By investing in green energy, for example, Canada Business Holdings Inc. aims to reduce emissions and pollution and mitigate the effects of climate change. The technologies applied contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable environment. The development of infrastructure will facilitate greater connectivity and empowers the global economic integration and enhances regional trade.

Through these initiatives, Canada Business Holdings Inc. is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in North Africa,

Canada Business Holdings Inc. remains committed to responsible corporate citizenship and will prioritize environmental stewardship, social equity, and governance in all aspects of its operations. The corporation looks forward to collaborating closely with local governments, businesses, and communities to ensure the successful implementation and sustainable impact of these transformative projects.

About Canada Business Holdings Inc.

Canada Business Holdings Inc. is a PPP business leading corporation with diversified interests in energy, infrastructure, and smart habitat sectors. CBH has a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability, the corporation aims to create long-term value while positively impacting communities worldwide.