WASHINGTON & ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- CalypsoAI, the leader in AI Security and Enablement, announced today it has partnered with Deloitte Middle East to bring the power of its enterprise-grade AI security and enablement platform, Moderator, to regional organizations looking to take advantage of generative AI tools. The partnership will provide enterprises located in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and other countries with access to CalypsoAI's best-in-class platform and Deloitte's consulting services to offer customized AI security solutions tailored to their business needs and long-term goals.

According to MIT Sloan Management Review’s The State of Generative AI in the Middle East report, 72% of executives from companies in the region say they use generative AI tools within their organization, with an additional 21% seriously considering adopting the technology. Yet, despite this enthusiasm, 64.7% of respondents shared that lack of governance is a major hurdle to adopting generative AI. CalypsoAI’s Moderator solution addresses security and governance concerns by giving enterprises visibility into how models are being used within the organization and the ability to set specific controls and parameters to mitigate risk. The model-agnostic platform blocks prompt-driven techniques like role-playing and reverse psychology that would otherwise breach boundaries, keeping sensitive data secure within an organization. With Moderator, threat actors attempting to exploit LLM responses are effectively barred from infiltrating a company’s digital ecosystem.

Within this new partnership, Deloitte Middle East will offer access to Moderator so enterprises can overcome common regional security and governance hurdles. Joint customers will also have access to Deloitte’s critical knowledge and expertise around successfully deploying the Moderator solution in business contexts. Armed with this industry-leading AI security and governance platform, organizations will receive a customized deployment methodology from Deloitte that seamlessly creates the foundation needed to successfully deploy generative AI.

“We haven’t even begun to tap the immense number of use cases that generative AI and LLMs will afford companies, but we do know that no matter the situation, organizations and their employees will only use AI tools if they trust them,” said Neil Serebryany, CEO and founder of CalypsoAI. “By combining our industry-leading technology with the years of experience Deloitte Middle East has in allowing organizations to get the most out of new innovations, organizations in the region can begin to adopt, use, and trust AI at a much faster pace.”

“We know every one of our customers wants to use generative AI differently, which is why our approach is centered on custom-made policies and tailored use cases, forming a variety of solutions that marry innovation with security,” said Tamer Charife, Partner & M.E. Cyber Emerging Technologies Leader, Deloitte Middle East. “CalypsoAI’s Moderator platform gives our clients a vehicle to take advantage of the power of AI while ensuring every use case is secure.”

Both CalypsoAI and Deloitte Middle East will be attending Leap 2024, taking place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, Saudi Arabia from March 4-7. Those interested in learning more about how their organization can benefit from this partnership should visit CalypsoAI and Deloitte Middle East in Hall 2, Booth K20.

About CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI is the leader in developing and delivering AI security solutions. The company’s vision is to be the trusted partner and global leader in the AI security domain, empowering enterprises and governments to leverage the immense potential of generative AI solutions and Large Language Models (LLMs) responsibly and securely. CalypsoAI is striving to shape a future in which technology and security coalesce to transform how businesses operate and contribute to a better world. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2018 by top minds in the fields of artificial intelligence, data science, and machine learning, the company has secured backing from investors including Paladin Capital Group, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Hakluyt Capital, and Empros Capital. To learn more, visit the website or follow CalypsoAI on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of DTTL, its global network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”):

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (DME) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

DME is a leader in professional services with uninterrupted presence in the Middle East since 1926 with 26 offices in 15 countries and around 5,900 partners, directors and staff. DME’s presence in the Middle East and Cyprus is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240229885842/en/*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

CalypsoAI Contact:

Amanda Maguire

calypsoai@v2comms.com

Deloitte Middle East Contact:

Tamir Charife

tcharife@deloitte.com