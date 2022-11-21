Cairo: With an investment cost of USD 3 million, Cairo 3A Agriculture Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Intro Sustainable Resources to establish a solar power plant on the company’s farms in Wadi El-Natrun. The power plant’s production capacity is expected to be 3 Megawatts. This comes within Cairo 3A Agricultural’s commitment to reach zero carbon emissions by 2025

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Mr. Aly El-Gamil, CEO of Cairo 3A Agricultural Company, and Mr. Hany Helaly, executive partner of Intro Sustainable Resources, on the sidelines of both participating in COP27, held in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Following Egypt's 2030 vision and sustainable development strategy, besides the company's belief in the climate change issue and the need to cooperate to reduce environmental pollution, establishing the solar power plant in the company's farms will expedite the pace of meeting its goal of reaching 0% of carbon emissions ahead of schedule.

“The solar power station will cover the needs of 80% of the energy consumed from the farms which will contribute to saving 4,000 tons of carbon emissions. During the coming period, Cairo 3A will expand the implementation of similar projects at the company's sites, to limit climate change” said Mr. Aly El-Gamil, CEO of Cairo 3A Agricultural.

“We are proud that Cairo 3A Agricultural is one of the first companies seeking to produce clean electricity. Signing this MOU with Intro will help reduce costs, and will also bring us closer to our goal of reducing carbon emissions, in line with the direction of the Egyptian government’s vision.”, added Mr.El Gamil.

In accordance with the memorandum, Intro Sustainable Resources will cover all project-related expenditures, including infrastructure management and solar plant operation and maintenance. This should lead to significant consumption expenditure reductions, enhance the consistency of the company's supplies, and eliminate most of its negative impact on the environment.

It’s worth mentioning that Cairo 3A Agricultural’s farm is located on an area of 2,500 acres in Wadi El Natrun, where it has one of the largest cold storage facilities in the Middle East and Africa with a capacity of 6.6 thousand pallets to ensure that fresh fruits and vegetables remain of high quality. The facility also includes three cold rooms, two Freezing rooms, two pre-cooling rooms, and one quick-freezing tunnel, in addition to Qutoof, a concentrates factory, which operates with an annual production capacity of 12,000 tons. Cairo 3A Agricultural exports its products to more than 40 countries around the world, becoming one of the largest fruit and concentrates exporting companies in Egypt.

-Ends-

About Cairo 3A

Cairo 3A was established in 1981 as a group specialized in trading food commodities, based on a clear vision of the group’s officials to transform from a company specialized in agricultural commodities to an integrated group that encompasses all the production cycles associated with extracting premium quality products. From corn, which the group imports from abroad, to produce for consumer starch and glucose products, to vegetable oil products, feed, and poultry products. Based on this vision, Cairo 3A Group has become the largest national entity in the food industry sector. Through its subsidiaries, the group acquires 70% of the starch, glucose, and its derivatives market, 20% of the poultry market, and 4% of the market feed, in which the company is planning to obtain larger shares of the Egyptian market in the near future.