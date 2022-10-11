The Cadillac InnerSpace concept is a dramatic, two-passenger electric and autonomous luxury vehicle that leverages cutting-edge technologies to enhance passenger wellness and is on display at the esteemed Technology Innovators Showcase

With the aim for 25 per cent of transportation in Dubai to be autonomous by 2030, Cadillac exemplifies what the future of mobility could look like for the Arab world as it transitions to an all-electric brand

Dubai: Cadillac Arabia and e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) are collaborating to bring the InnerSpace concept — a dramatic, two-passenger electric and fully autonomous luxury vehicle – to the region’s most prominent technology event, GITEX Global 2022. Taking the coveted ‘Car of the Future’ spot, widely regarded as the most visited display at the exhibition, the InnerSpace Concept will proudly be on show at the e& stand within The Technology Innovators Showcase.

With the aim to transform 25 per cent of the total transportation in Dubai to autonomous mode by 2030, the InnerSpace Concept exemplifies what the future of mobility could look like within the Emirate, UAE and the Arab world. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies designed to enhance the passenger experience, the InnerSpace Concept allows two passengers to focus on enjoying their trips safely, representing autonomous mobility as an ally of wellness and increased personal time.

InnerSpace forms part of a trio of visionary automobiles from The Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio, also including PersonalSpace (VTOL) and SocialSpace (PAV). The portfolio solves future customers’ complex daily transportation needs whilst acknowledging their desires for experiential fulfilment and ethical product choices. It also embodies this vision for the next decade and beyond, showing how General Motors’ can achieve its goal of a world with Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions and Zero Congestion.

“At Cadillac we have a vision for the future to provide our clients effortless travel through extraordinary means. For over ten decades, we have introduced groundbreaking technologies to deliver the most comprehensively advanced driving experience in every era. InnerSpace takes it a step further, by completely reimagining the user experience of a fully autonomous luxury car. To be able to bring this to Dubai, one of the most forward-thinking cities in the Arab world that is already embracing autonomy, is a real privilege. Thank you to e& for partnering with us for this incredible showcase and believing in our future vision to make automobiles cleaner, safer and better,” said Kristian Aquilina, Managing Director of Cadillac International Operations and Cadillac Middle East.

The vehicle’s fully autonomous capability means passengers could explore more of the world around them, as well as inside the vehicle, with more personal and tailored experiences that add new dimensions to Cadillac’s signature luxury experience. AI-driven biometric input and interfaces, accessible via a large, immersive and panoramic SMD LED display, allow passengers to select from Augmented Reality Engagement, Entertainment and Wellness Recovery themes for their drive. Thanks to Ultifi, Cadillac engineers and authorized third parties will be able to innovate additional themes and features that can be added over the air.

With the Ultium Platform’s wireless battery management system, the battery modules are spread about the concept vehicle, which allowed designers to optimize the cabin for spaciousness and serenity. This design freedom also allowed for a low-profile floor, providing an extremely low, sports car-like seating position.

On the exterior, the dramatically designed InnerSpace features expansive, panoramic glass on the roof and part of the body sides for almost unimpeded views. The roof opens with the doors for more comfortable entry and egress, and the seats also pivot outward when the doors are opened, enhancing the effect.

Even the InnerSpace’s tires are designed to contribute to its solace. Developed by Goodyear for electrified vehicles, they feature SoundComfort technology designed to help mitigate soundwave resonance within the tire for a quiet ride, while soybean oil and rice husk-based silica replaces petroleum-based oil as a key ingredient in their construction. And because autonomous driving takes away some of the driver’s connection with the road, Goodyear SightLine, Goodyear’s tire intelligence technology, conveys important information about pressure, temperature, load and other performance factors.

The InnerSpace Concept can be viewed at the Technology Innovators Showcase at GITEX Global 2022.

