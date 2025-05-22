Seeking 8–10 standout start-ups in AI, robotics, decarbonization, smart-tech and operational efficiency

Finalists will showcase at ADIPEC 2025 and connect with top-tier partners and investors

Abu Dhabi, UAE – C3, a B Corp™ certified impact platform that supports entrepreneurs across the region, today launched the Enersol Energy Challenge, a bold new entrepreneurship programme that will identify and support startups with high potential to transform the energy sector. The programme has been created by Enersol, the pioneering joint venture by ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi, in partnership with C3.

Launched at Make It In The Emirates, the Enersol Energy Challenge will support 8 to 10 early-stage startups with innovative technologies in fields including operational efficiency, robotics, emissions reduction, measurement-while-drilling, internet of things (IoT), circular economy and next-generation resource optimization. Finalists will attend a tailored two-week bootcamp in the UAE, with access to expert coaching, technical mentorship, potential investors and business development training from leaders in energy innovation.

Medea Nocentini, Founder of C3 and Senior Partner at Global Ventures, said: “The Enersol Energy Challenge reflects our commitment to advancing the UAE’s innovation ecosystem by equipping entrepreneurs with the expertise and investment access needed to transform the future of energy. We are here to help turn bold ideas into scalable solutions.”

Finalists will present their solutions at the Grand Pitch Showcase in October 2025, to an audience of potential investors, partners and industry decision-makers. Select finalists will also be featured on the Enersol stand at ADIPEC 2025, the world’s largest energy conference, amplifying visibility and opening doors to strategic partnerships and investment.

The program supports Enersol’s vision to lead the EnergyTech revolution and accelerate the UAE’s leadership in sustainable energy solutions.

Applications are now open. For more information and to apply, visit https://wegrowwithc3.com/enersol-energy-challenge. To learn more about Enersol, visit www.enersol.ae

About C3

C3 is a B Corp™ certified impact platform, bridging innovation, investment, and purpose by connecting startups, corporates, governments, investors, and experts through dynamic collaborations, tailored programmes, and high-impact initiatives. C3’s mission is to put business to its best possible use and help them get great at solving the world’s most pressing issues.

Please visit C3’s website for more info: https://wegrowwithc3.com/

For inquiries: info@wegrowwithc3.com

About Enersol

Enersol is a joint venture between ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi. The company was created to generate change in the oilfield and energy services industries by acquiring and growing AI, advanced technology and digitization companies with the latest sector specific technology. With a mission to raise the standards of the sector, through improved efficiencies, safety and growth.

www.Enersol.ae