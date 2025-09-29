Groundbreaking EV charging solution will revolutionise the automotive industry, and electric mobility in the Emirates when it arrives, directly supporting the nation's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative

Dubai, UAE – BYD, a global technology leader and the world’s pioneer in New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), with Al-Futtaim, today showcased its groundbreaking Megawatt Flash Charging capabilities to select media and stakeholders in the United Arab Emirates. Given charging time is a considerable pain point for electric vehicle (EV) customers, this impending strategic introduction will not only directly supporting the UAE's ambitious Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, but offer a transformative solution to accelerate the nation's transition to sustainable transportation.

BYD's innovative Megawatt Flash Charging system, part of BYD's Super e-Platform, meets head on "charging anxiety" – a key barrier to widespread EV adoption – by providing charging speeds comparable to traditional petrol refuelling. The advancement in charging, replete with a number of world-beating claims, will significantly enhance the appeal and practicality of EVs for residents and businesses across the UAE.

Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, commented, “BYD is dedicated to bringing the best experience to the market. With the BYD Megawatt Flash Charging stations, we offer to our customers a charging speed of 2 km in every second and 400 km range in 5 minutes, achieving the same speed of filling gas.“

BYD's Megawatt Flash Charging system, powered by its revolutionary Flash Charging Battery, boasts a full-domain 1000V high-voltage architecture, allowing for an unprecedented charging current of 1000A, and a charging rate of 10C, both world records for mass-produced vehicles. The result is a staggering 1 megawatt (1000 kW) charging power, enabling the world's highest peak charging speed of "one second for two kilometres."

And what that means for BYD’s EV drivers in the UAE, is the imminent experience of ultimate charging convenience, adding as much as 400 kilometres of range with just five minutes of charging. This advancement effectively matches the time it takes to refuel an internal combustion engine car, enabling the charging of an EV to be as quick and seamless as traditional fuelling. This leap in charging technology will empower more individuals and organisations to embrace electric mobility, directly contributing to the UAE's efforts to reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector.

"Al-Futtaim’s vision for a greener planet aligns perfectly with the UAE's commitment to a sustainable future, as outlined in its Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative," said Lucas Bellieud, Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility. "We are incredibly proud to bring BYD's Megawatt Flash Charging technology to the UAE, offering a recharge of 400km in just 5 minutes. This breakthrough makes charging as quick as refuelling a gasoline car, eliminating one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption. It enhances the EV ownership experience while directly supporting the nation’s ambitious environmental goals and accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility across the Emirates."

To complement its advanced charging capability, BYD has also developed the world's first all-liquid-cooled Megawatt Flash Charging terminal system, with a maximum output capacity of up to 1360kW, creating a comprehensive ecosystem that promises a seamless and efficient charging experience for BYD owners, facilitating the widespread deployment of this cutting-edge technology.

Further details regarding the specific launch date of BYD’s Megawatt Flash Charging, locations of its stations, and compatible BYD models in the UAE will be announced soon. To explore features and specifications, visit: https://www.byduae.ae/en/

About Al-Futtaim:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across 18 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of nearly 33,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders—supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

About BYD:

BYD is the leading global producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), having sold an impressive 3 million NEVs worldwide in 2023 alone. As one of the most successful manufacturers of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles worldwide, BYD is the only company to produce the full industrial supply chain of electric vehicles, including the batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and semiconductors. With successful operations in several advanced markets, including Europe, the USA, Japan, and Korea, and a dominant market share in China, BYD is now a firm favourite to lead the sustainable mobility transition of the GCC region.