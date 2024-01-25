Abu Dhabi: By popular demand, Al Masaood Automobiles, authorised distributor of Nissan cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region has announced the return of the Nissan Pathfinder to its showrooms. This popular family-friendly vehicle is back, ready to cater to a variety of needs from road trips to daily commuting.

The Nissan Pathfinder, known for its versatility and comfort, is equipped with a powerful 3.5L V6 engine and offers impressive fuel efficiency, ensuring an economical ride fit for a variety of drivers. The vehicle’s spacious interior, available in fabric or leather seats, is designed for comfort, while the exterior boasts alloy wheels, LED headlights, and roof rails, making its design stylish yet functional.

The vehicle’s added appeal is boosted by its safety features including parking sensors, advanced airbags, and a pressure monitoring system. It is an ideal choice for families, providing a safe and reliable driving experience. Customers who purchase the vehicle at AMA can avail of financing options starting at AED 2,559 per month and a 5-year warranty.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director at Al Masaood Automobiles expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are excited to bring back the Nissan Pathfinder by popular demand. Its return is a symbol of its enduring popularity within the Abu Dhabi community. This car is not just a vehicle; it’s a part of many family stories and adventures. We are proud to offer a car that is so versatile to meet the diverse needs of our customers and look forward to welcoming Nissan Pathfinder-lovers to buy it once again.”

In the Middle East, the Nissan Pathfinder has been a symbol of resilience and versatility since its introduction in 1987. This iconic SUV has evolved through five generations, each adapting to the region's unique needs. From the rugged first generation, popular among off-road enthusiasts, to the latest fifth generation that blends heritage with modern technology, the Nissan Pathfinder has consistently met the demands of its customers. Its popularity is a testament to Nissan's commitment to innovation, practicality, and understanding of customer preferences.

Today, the Nissan Pathfinder continues to be a preferred choice for families and adventurers alike, embodying a spirit of exploration and sophistication.

To test drive the Nissan Pathfinder, visit the Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms, or visit nissan-abudhabi.com/.

