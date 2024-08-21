Kuwait –Jazeera Airways announced a special limited-time "Buy & Fly Now" offer starting today. Promo code UNLOCKJ9 unveils fresh offers for passengers to travel more frequently.

Till Saturday, 24 August, travelers can enjoy a 30% discount on one-way flights from Kuwait to any destination within the airline's extensive network. The offer is valid for travel from 23 August till 30 November.

An additional 10% discount is also available on select travel extras like some pre-order meals and duty-free items as well as seat fees including Premium, Preferred, XL and priority service at T5.

Whether planning a business trip, a family vacation, or a spontaneous getaway, this special offer ensures that Jazeera Airways’ passengers can take advantage of unparalleled savings on their flights.

To redeem the discount, customers can book their flights through the Jazeera Airways website, mobile app, call center or any other booking channel using the promo code - UNLOCKJ9.

Jazeera Airways flies to more than 60 cities across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa and Europe offering a perfect blend of business, leisure, and religious destinations, catering to different passengers flying out of Kuwait.

