DUBAI, UAE – Hyatt has seen more than 13,500 meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) enquiries in the Middle East in Q1 2024, driven by evolving business travel preferences.

Hyatt’s UAE properties accounted for more than 6,000 of these enquiries, amounting to an 8% growth year on year. The UAE also witnessed a 7% increase in business requests across 2023, which totalled more than 21,500 enquiries for room nights and/or meeting spaces for business purposes.

“The world and hospitality industry has changed post-covid. Business is back, and there is greater focus by companies on the creative ways in which they can deliver innovative and quality events,” commented Paul Dalgleish, VP Sales, Revenue and Business Development EAME. “Bleisure, a combination of business and leisure, has been a key driver in the boom of business travel bookings post-Covid, and is a trend that isn’t expected to slow down.”

“Subsequently, corporates are increasingly allowing delegates to extend their work trips following events, so that they can prolong a trip with friends and family. In addition to Hyatt’s growing pipeline of MICE-focused hotels, corporates are more frequently selecting leisure hotels for MICE events. Leisure elements are becoming more desirable for corporates which are looking to provide inspiring environments; keep their audience motivated; and incorporate wellbeing activities into a business event, such as through sporting activities or spa breaks - aspects that many MICE-ready hotels are developing in order to benefit from this trend.”

Memorable Meeting Experiences with Together by Hyatt

Hyatt is embracing these evolving preferences through its world-renowned brands for business travellers, and its meetings and events platform, Together by Hyatt. This dedicated events philosophy is brought to life through Hyatt’s purpose of care, embedding wellbeing, support, technology and sustainability into MICE bookings.

Together by Hyatt has helped to drive bookings to a quarterly high since it was introduced in 2021, providing event organisers with the tools, resources and support they need. Together by Hyatt provides everything from wellbeing enhancements that provide an elevated and balanced experience, to bespoke event experience guides, sustainability fact sheets, and technology tools designed to simplify, save time and make event planning and booking seamless.

Inspiring Settings

In a post-pandemic world, unique and inspiring venues are in higher demand than before. Hyatt is ideally-positioned to cater to these changing needs via its Unique Venues, the growing collection of one of a kind, story-worthy MICE spaces across participating hotels in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. From Grand Hyatt Dubai which hosts the largest and most versatile hotel convention centre in the city, to Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla’s La Plage Beach Club with dazzling water views, and Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha’s meeting spaces which boast state-of-the-art equipment and convenient access to Hamad International Airport: this curated collection leaves corporates spoilt for choice.

For more information about Hyatt hotels, please visit: www.hyatt.com.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

-Ends-

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 78 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

