Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Business Bay recorded over AED 4.5 billion in off-plan real estate sales with more than 1,900 transactions in Q2 2025, reinforcing its status as one of Dubai’s most vibrant and in-demand residential and investment destinations. The data reflects growing investor confidence in Business Bay’s unique blend of central location, skyline living, and high-performing returns.

The surge in demand comes as Dubai’s real estate market posted a record AED 66.8 billion in total sales across 18,700 transactions in May, marking a 44% increase in value and a 6% rise in volume compared to the same period last year. Business Bay played a key role in this growth, accounting for 5% of the city’s total sales value, despite comprising just 3% of all transactions.

Strategically positioned between Downtown Dubai and the Dubai Canal, Business Bay continues to attract both local and international buyers with its world-class infrastructure, five-star hospitality, and direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Metro, DIFC, and the city’s leading leisure and commercial districts. Its reputation as a high-yield, high-appeal neighbourhood makes it a top choice for investors looking to capitalise on long-term growth within the city centre.

As demand continues to rise, developers are responding with design-led, lifestyle-focused projects that speak to the next generation of Dubai residents and global property investors. Among the most anticipated of these is the luxury branded residence project by QUBE Development, in collaboration with the award-winning global hospitality group The Lux Collective and its flagship brand, LUX*. This project brings the vision of a private sanctuary of urban luxury and world-class service to the heart of Business Bay.

Business Bay stands as one of Dubai’s most connected and dynamic districts, and QUBE Development promises to elevate the standard of luxury living, introducing a new vision for urban sophistication and branded residence excellence in the heart of the city.

About QUBE Development:

QUBE Development is a leading developer of high-quality residential properties and commercial spaces. Standing on the 30-year legacy of experience and excellence, QUBE is dedicated to transforming living spaces in the UAE by integrating sustainable architecture, captivating design, and unparalleled amenities. Each residence fosters distinctive communities, ensuring every space creates lasting value for customers while offering a harmonious blend of functionality and innovative design that elevates modern living and exceeds expectations.

As a sustainable and community-focused developer, QUBE Development aims to set the benchmark for real estate development by creating the foundation for generational wealth for its customers. The company prioritizes durability, reliability, sustainability, and quality in every project. Expanding its portfolio throughout the UAE, QUBE Development responds swiftly to the evolving market demands, maintaining a commitment to providing the highest quality builds through collaborations with world-renowned architects and dedicated contractors to ensure meticulous attention to design and construction.

Since its successful launch in the UAE, QUBE Development is set to introduce AED 2.6 billion worth of inventory in Dubai alone by 2025. The extensive portfolio covers 623,354 square feet of land and 2,291,946 square feet of GFA, creating legacies for customers. Invest in a future of unparalleled quality and innovation with QUBE Development.

About The Lux Collective

The Lux Collective (“TLC”) is a Mauritian-born global luxury hotel operator and manages brands LUX, SALT, TAMASSA, SOCIO and Café LUX.

At the heart of its purpose, TLC makes each moment matter and cares about what matters. Putting people first is the core of TLC’s culture as well as staying true to the values of being passionate, responsible and innovative in all that it does. By providing comfort through thoughtful and exquisite designs, TLC creates experiences that make each moment matter for all guests. It is committed to operating in a considered and respectful manner that is mindful of future generations.

Through its signature Groupwide sustainability project Tread Lightly, The Lux Collective promises an eco-conscious stay throughout its hotels. Its partnership with Altruistiq, a group of CO2 experts, focuses on the environmental footprint and ensures that emission sources are tracked using the highest international Science-Based standard.

Growing the global presence, TLC currently manages 18 operating resorts and hotels in Mauritius, Maldives, Ile de la Reunion, China and Tanzania, and with 12 more hotels in its development pipeline in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

An affiliate member of IBL, a major economic player in the Indian Ocean and a public-listed leader of the “Top 100” Mauritian companies, IBL is active in key sectors of the Mauritian economy, with a global portfolio of approximately 300 subsidiaries and associated companies.

About LUX

At LUX, time is luxury. LUX* helps people to celebrate life by delivering consistently on the promise of a different kind of luxury; hospitality that is Lighter. Brighter. In a world where a deeper sense of connection can be hard to reach, even on vacation, it enables guests to break from the ordinary. Staging exceptional experiences in different locales – whether on the Beach, in the City or in Nature, it transforms the everyday into the extraordinary through elevated service, contemporary spaces and crafted escapes to truly disconnect and relax - with Life Extraordinary.