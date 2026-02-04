Abu Dhabi: In a bid to meet the growing demand for advanced ophthalmic care in the emirate, Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, has launched the Burjeel Eye Institute, a specialized center offering a wide spectrum of diagnostic and treatment services for eye diseases. A part of the integrated healthcare ecosystem of BMC, the institute offers precise, personalized, and holistic care on par with international standards for patients across all age groups.

The launch event was attended by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Mr. Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman; Colonel Dr. Abdulaziz Jaber Mohammed Al Shareef, Deputy Director of the Medical Services Department, Abu Dhabi Police; Dr. Khawla Al Nasseri, Quality Assurance Director, DoH; and Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan, CEO, Burjeel Medical City.

Comprehensive, Personalized Care in Focus

Led by Dr. Murad Manea Alobthani, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Head of the Burjeel Eye Institute, the institute aims to strengthen access to specialized ophthalmic services in Abu Dhabi, particularly amid the rising prevalence of age-related eye diseases, diabetes-related eye conditions, and retinal disorders.

“The institute’s launch marks a significant milestone in the development of ophthalmic services in Abu Dhabi. Our goal is to provide comprehensive and advanced eye care based on the latest scientific advancements in diagnosis and surgical treatment, with a strong focus on patient safety and quality outcomes. Through this institute, we aim to preserve vision, improve patients’ quality of life, and deliver services that match the standards of leading global centers, without the need for patients to seek treatment abroad,” said Dr. Murad.

World-Class Eye Care for Every Patient

The institute’s services span multiple subspecialties, including cataract surgery and vision correction, retinal and vitreous diseases and surgeries, glaucoma management, corneal and ocular surface diseases, pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus, as well as oculoplastic and eyelid surgeries and optic nerve disorders.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, advanced diagnostic devices, and cutting-edge surgical technologies. These include advanced laser systems, high-resolution imaging for the retina and optic nerve, and fully equipped operating theaters designed to perform the most delicate ophthalmic surgeries in accordance with the highest standards of safety and quality. This infrastructure enables the delivery of personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s individual needs.

“The launch of the institute aligns with Burjeel Medical City’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem and reinforcing its position as a leading center for specialized and highly specialized medical care. This is in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to provide world-class, patient-centered healthcare services that prioritize quality of life,” said Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan.

The medical team comprises highly experienced Emirati ophthalmologists across various subspecialties, including Dr. Murad; Dr. Mohammed Khalfan Al Ketbi, Consultant in Vitreoretinal Surgery and Uveitis; Dr. Ahmed Al Ne yadi, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Specialist in Refractive Surgery; Dr. Sumayya Jumaa Al Marzouqi, Consultant Neuro-Ophthalmologist; Dr. Abeer Al Ali, Consultant Pediatric Ophthalmologist; and Dr. Ashwaq Bin Amro, Consultant Ophthalmologist. They are supported by a multidisciplinary team with expertise in laser vision correction, retinal diseases, pediatric ophthalmology, and glaucoma, reflecting the institute’s commitment to delivering comprehensive, team-based specialized care.

During the launch, the Burjeel Eye Institute announced a collaboration with Oftalvist, a renowned ophthalmology group in Spain and a leader in comprehensive eye care and treatment. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Dr. Murad Manea Alobthani and Dr. Juan Alvarez de Toledo.