The collaboration will provide Maldivian patients access to specialized medical care, including multi-organ transplants, oncology, and endometriosis treatments, at the Group’s flagship facility Burjeel Medical City

This partnership will significantly strengthen the healthcare ties between the UAE and the Maldives, attracting more international patients seeking world-class treatments.

Abu Dhabi: In a significant move to strengthen medical tourism ties and broaden healthcare options for Maldivians, Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, has partnered with Aasandha Company Ltd, the administrator of the Maldives’ National Social Health Insurance Scheme. This strategic partnership opens the doors for Maldivian patients to access advanced medical treatments, including multi-organ transplants and complex medical care in key specialties including oncology, at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the Group’s flagship quaternary hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The collaboration agreement was signed at Aasandha Headquarters in Male by Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, and Ms. Aminath Zeeniya, Managing Director/CEO of Aasandha, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

A Hub for Complex Care

This collaboration provides the patients covered under the Maldives’ National Social Health Insurance Scheme with access to advanced care across specialties like cardiology and advanced orthopedics, and treatments for conditions like endometriosis at BMC, a growing hub for international patients in the region. Most notably, Maldivian patients now have access to life-saving transplant services, a critical addition to their healthcare options.

Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to bridging healthcare gaps and extending our expertise beyond borders, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s growing status as a global hub for medical excellence. We are honored to provide Maldivian patients with access to advanced care, cutting-edge technology and renowned specialists at BMC.”

Boosting Medical Tourism

Abu Dhabi’s strategic location as a gateway to Europe, Asia, and Africa positions it as a prime destination for international healthcare. With direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Male taking just over four hours, the Emirate offers Maldivians convenient access to advanced medical care. This collaboration not only enhances healthcare accessibility but also significantly boosts medical tourism between the UAE and the Maldives, attracting more international patients seeking world-class treatments.

This partnership streamlines the care journey for Maldivian patients through an efficient pre-authorization process and dedicated international patient coordinators. At BMC, patients benefit from a full spectrum of inpatient and outpatient services, state-of-the-art technology, internationally accredited standards, and a multidisciplinary approach to managing complex medical conditions. This comprehensive care model ensures Maldivians receive a seamless, high-quality healthcare experience in Abu Dhabi.

Ms. Aminath Zeeniya, Managing Director/CEO of Aasandha, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Burjeel Holdings to enhance the healthcare options available to Maldivians. This partnership ensures our citizens can access the best treatments in a world-class facility, strengthening the Maldives’ National Social Health Insurance Scheme.”

Aasandha Company Ltd, established in 2011, provides comprehensive healthcare services to all Maldivian citizens. Funded by the government, the insurance scheme covers inpatient, outpatient, and emergency services, as well as medical care abroad. Through this partnership with Burjeel, Aasandha expands its ability to offer Maldivians high-end treatments like organ transplants and other specialized services.