Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties is excited to announce that its Burj DAMAC Seaviews tower in the Qatari city of Lusail is nearing completion with snagging works expected to be completed in December.

“We are thrilled to be nearing completion of this project with its prime location just 4km away from Lusail Stadium, which is currently hosting the 2022 World Cup,” Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of DAMAC Properties said.

The 33-storey tower comprises luxury furnished apartments and beach front townhouses. Located 15 kilometres north of the city centre of Doha, Lusail is Qatar’s newest city. Just north of the West Bay Lagoon, Lusail stretches over 35 kilometres and can accommodate up to 250,000 people. The tower is also 5km away from the Lusail Rail Station and 1km away from the Lusail Express Way.

Lusail is home to marinas, residential areas, island resorts, commercial districts, luxury shopping and leisure facilities including two golf courses and an entertainment district. The Marina District located at the southern end of Lusail, close to the West Bay area will be the most attractive and appealing part of the city.

Not only is the location incomparable, but Burj DAMAC Seaviews also comes equipped with elegantly designed interiors where residents can reside in the lap of luxury. It also adds to DAMAC’s growing portfolio of projects in Qatar, including Burj DAMAC Marina, also located in Lusail.

“The name “Seaviews” is particularly fitting as all units will have a scenic waterfront view of the piercing blue Arabian Gulf where residents can enjoy relaxing walks on the beach right on the doorsteps of their homes,” Tahaineh added.

