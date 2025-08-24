Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Shatirah House Restaurants CO. "Burgerizzr", one of the leading national quick-service restaurant brands in Saudi Arabia, announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Shovel Coffee Roaster, a Saudi specialty coffee brand and a member of the Specialty Coffee Association, in a deal that enhances integration between national food and beverage brands, supporting the national economy and increasing the competitiveness of Saudi products.

This acquisition comes as part of Burgerizzr’s balanced growth strategy and its commitment to diversifying growth sources in the food and beverage sector. The move aims to combine the high-quality dining experience for which Burgerizzr is renowned with Shovel’s unique coffee culture, enriching the customer experience and offering more diverse and distinctive choices.

Commenting on the transaction, Mohammed Al-Ruwaigh, Chairman of Burgerizzr, said: "This step reflects our vision of creating a diverse future for Burgerizzr that meets customer aspirations and contributes to supporting the national economy. We are committed to preserving Shovel’s legacy while leveraging our operational and expansion expertise to achieve sustainable growth and promote Saudi hospitality culture locally and globally."

Mohammed Al-Kaoud, CEO of Burgerizzr, added: "This deal carries significant strategic investment value. Burgerizzr plans to accelerate Shovel’s expansion and broaden the distribution of its coffee offerings through Burgerizzr’s network of more than 113 branches, while also enhancing digital sales via apps and hospitality services. This will help improve financial performance and create new growth opportunities."

Shovel currently operates seven branches, with another six under construction, reflecting strong growth momentum and geographic expansion. The company has achieved exponential growth in recent years, supported by multiple sales channels, including partnerships with more than 270 cafés across the region and the availability of its products through over 35 specialized online coffee retailers. With a customer base of more than 21,000 across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, Shovel enjoys strong market confidence in the quality and variety of its products.

By leveraging Burgerizzr Group’s infrastructure, geographic footprint, and operational expertise, the acquisition will strengthen Shovel’s growth prospects. Shovel will continue operating under its independent identity within the Burgerizzr Group. Together, the two brands will cover all times of the day -from Burgerizzr’s lunch and dinner offerings to Shovel’s morning and breakfast experience- creating a unique consumer synergy.

Mutlaq Al-Shalahi, CEO of Shovel, commented: "The two companies share a set of core values, most notably the commitment to delivering high-quality products, providing an exceptional customer experience, and maintaining a national spirit and passion for excellence in the food and beverage sector. These values will form a solid foundation to drive the next stage of shared success and growth."

The acquisition is expected to strengthen the growth of the food and beverage services sector, effectively contributing to job creation. It will also support young Saudi talent by engaging them in project operations and management, while developing their leadership and innovation skills in a dynamic sector witnessing sustainable growth.

This deal marks a new chapter in Burgerizzr’s journey, which has grown from a single branch into a network expected to exceed 200 branches by 2030. It further cements the company’s position as a leader in Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage market through brand strength, operational excellence, and product innovation.