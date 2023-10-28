Kuwait: Burgan Bank recently celebrated eight of its most talented Corporate Banking employees for successfully completing the Advanced Certificate in Credit Management (ACCM) program, which was conducted by top financial experts from the Kuwait Institute of Banking Studies. To add to the Bank’s pride in its high-achieving professionals, all eight employees ranked in the top 11 of the ACCM program, with Ali Bastaki, Associate Relationship Manager – Corporate Banking at Burgan Bank, earning the honor of first place and placing himself and Burgan in the lead among the various other Kuwaiti banks.

Mr. Mohammed Najeeb Al Zanki, General Manager – Corporate Banking at Burgan Bank, expressed his pride in the achievement of the newly qualified young professionals, saying: “I was honored to be leading such a high potential group of Burgan employees who embody all the traits expected of future leaders, from commitment to creativity, curiosity, and a general drive for growth and success. In our line of work, we understand that making the right, informed investment choices today unlocks the gateway to business success tomorrow; for this reason, we continue to invest as much of our resources as needed in our local talent, who remain our single most valuable strength.”

By completing the ACCM intensive program, which is recognized by the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) in the UK, the aspiring Burgan leaders were presented with a range of vital financial topics that enable them to progress in their careers and respond to the market’s changing needs with flexibility and confidence. Throughout the month-long program, the eight Burgan employees learned about the latest tools and techniques for analyzing financial and non-financial data, as well as the criteria for developing sound syndicated lending strategies and practices. They also learned and exercised how to develop an understanding of the principal features of syndicated lending and the relevant market practice, in addition to successfully and actively engaging in the syndicated lending markets.

This program marks another milestone in Burgan’s ongoing investment in human capital development. To ensure continuous growth in the banking sector, the Bank strives to invest in the development of Kuwait’s pool of graduate and undergraduate candidates alongside its efforts to develop its existing staff. In line with this vision, Burgan Bank has supported numerous outstanding talents in their journeys of personal and professional growth through an array of programs, such as the Kuwait Graduate Development Program (KGDP), Kuwait Institute of Business Studies (KIBS) certification programs, Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) university programs, Ro2ya, Entelaqah, and the Retail Banking Academy.

