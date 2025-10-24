Riyadh: Bupa CareConnect, the healthcare arm of Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance, has announced its participation as a Platinum Sponsor at the Global Health Exhibition 2025, which will be held in Riyadh from October 27 to 30, 2025. The event is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health, with the attendance of H.E. Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, Minister of Health, alongside distinguished leaders, experts, and decision-makers from the healthcare sector at the local, regional, and international levels.

This participation reaffirms Bupa Arabia’s national leadership in advancing healthcare delivery through Bupa CareConnect, which integrates health insurance with direct care services within a digitally connected ecosystem. This approach enhances efficiency in healthcare spending and elevates service quality, fully aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s ambitious Health Sector Transformation Program.

Bupa CareConnect will have a strong presence across several summits and panel discussions at the exhibition, addressing key topics such as digital transformation in healthcare, the role of artificial intelligence in predictive and preventive care models, and the future of value-based healthcare as one of the leading global trends in insurance and advanced healthcare systems.

During the exhibition, Bupa CareConnect will showcase the key pillars of its healthcare model, which redefines the patient experience by merging advanced medical technologies with personalized care. The company will highlight its diverse clinic network, including the Bupa Digital Clinic offering 24/7 virtual consultations, Bupa Clinics at client premises that bring care directly to workplaces, Home Clinics providing in-home medical services and continuous monitoring, and the soon-to-open flagship physical clinic in Riyadh, which will deliver a fully connected healthcare experience under one roof. This milestone marks a significant step in strengthening the Kingdom’s healthcare ecosystem and advancing the future of connected care.

Dr. Abdullah Khafagy, Executive Director - Medical at Bupa Arabia, emphasized that the company’s sponsorship of the Global Health Exhibition reflects its continued commitment to supporting healthcare and digital transformation in the Kingdom, stating:

“At Bupa CareConnect, we are working to build a healthcare ecosystem that brings care closer to people, making it more human and efficient. Our vision goes beyond providing services — it is about empowering individuals to live healthier and more reassured lives within a connected, digital, and sustainable environment.”

This participation embodies Bupa Arabia’s vision of shaping the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia through digital innovation, public-private collaboration, and value-based care, while reinforcing its position as a regional leader in health innovation and a strong partner in advancing the goals of Vision 2030.

About Bupa CareConnect

Bupa CareConnect is the healthcare arm of Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance, representing an advanced model of integrated healthcare that unifies the patient journey within a single digital framework designed to make care more accessible and connected. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive medical services, including 24/7 Digital Clinics, Home Healthcare, On-site Corporate Clinics, and the flagship physical clinic in Riyadh scheduled to open in 2025. In 2024, Bupa CareConnect obtained full licenses to provide telemedicine and home healthcare services, enabling complete vertical integration that enhances operational efficiency and ensures faster access to medical care. Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies such as remote patient monitoring, digital medication management, and AI-powered medical follow-up tools, Bupa CareConnect delivers proactive, continuous, and data-driven healthcare experiences. More than 1.2 million members benefit from Bupa CareConnect’s services, with over 400 daily consultations conducted through its Digital Clinic. Bupa CareConnect’s mission aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program, by promoting innovation, prevention, and the adoption of a connected that bridges human care with technology in a unified digital environment.