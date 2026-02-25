Dubai, UAE: In an era where the hospitality industry is being called upon to lead by example, HMH continues to strengthen its commitment to sustainable growth by embedding environmental responsibility, people-first values, and collaborative partnerships at the core of its operations.

HMH’s approach to sustainability is neither symbolic nor episodic. It is a rigorously structured commitment that spans corporate governance, operational execution, and long-term strategic planning. Central to this framework is the group’s adherence to internationally recognized standards, including ISO 14001 for environmental management, ISO 9001 for quality management, and ISO 22000 for food safety management systems. Collectively, these certifications underscore HMH’s commitment to environmental stewardship, excellence in service delivery, robust food safety practices, and continuous operational improvement across all HMH-managed properties, ensuring consistent standards and enhanced guest confidence throughout the portfolio.

Importantly, HMH extends this responsibility beyond its own footprint. The same environmental management framework is used to assess, engage, and collaborate with suppliers and partners across its value chain. By aligning procurement and operational partnerships with environmental sustainability objectives, HMH reinforces a shared accountability model—recognizing that meaningful impact is achieved through collective action, not isolated efforts.

One of the most visible demonstrations of this commitment is HMH’s group-wide target for all managed hotels to become 100% single-use plastic free. This ambitious initiative directly addresses one of the hospitality sector’s most pressing environmental challenges: plastic waste and pollution. Through policy changes, supplier engagement, and operational innovation, HMH systematically eliminating unnecessary plastics from guest experiences and back-of-house operations alike.

Leading by example is Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, which has pioneered several innovative sustainability solutions under the HMH portfolio. Among these is the introduction of the Air-O-Water system, a technology that generates clean drinking water directly from atmospheric humidity. By significantly reducing reliance on bottled water, the system has contributed to a measurable reduction in plastic consumption while ensuring high-quality drinking water for guests and staff.

Beyond infrastructure and systems, HMH recognizes that sustainability is ultimately driven by people. Across its managed hotels, teams actively organize and participate in year-round environmental initiatives that reinforce a culture of responsibility and engagement. These include tree-planting drives, beach clean-up campaigns, and large-scale can collection initiatives—each designed to create tangible environmental benefits while fostering a sense of shared purpose among employees and local communities.

Commenting on the group’s sustainability journey, Haytham Abdelaziz, Chief Operating Officer of HMH, said: “At HMH, sustainability is not a box-ticking exercise—it is a long-term commitment that guides how we operate, how we partner, and how we grow. By embedding certified environmental systems, investing in innovation, and empowering our teams on the ground, we are building a hospitality model that delivers value for people, protects the planet - energy saving tech, waste reduction, recycle and water conservation system across properties.”

As HMH continues to expand its portfolio and regional presence, its sustainability agenda remains firmly anchored in daily practice. Through certified processes, forward-thinking solutions, and proactive community involvement, HMH is not only responding to global environmental expectations, but also helping shape a more responsible and resilient future for the hospitality industry.

About HMH:

Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being the largest operator in the dry sector within the region. HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to lifestyle. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. HMH’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH’s regional footprint even further.

For more information about HMH please visit: http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com